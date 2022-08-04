After months of research and preparation, the Nashville-based consultants tasked with putting together Frankfort’s African American Historic Context Report released its findings in a 355-page document on Tuesday.

The report — which was one of the top priorities for Vicki Birenberg, the city’s historic preservation officer, when she was hired in January 2021 — was prepared by consulting firms, Cultural Heritage Works and Richard Grubb and Associates.

Marching memories: 50-year reflections from the civil rights event

10,000 people participated in Frankfort's Freedom March with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1964. (File photo)
‘March to Move’ honors King’s legacy, draws a crowd to Frankfort

A participant holds a “Black Lives Matter” during the March to Move event in 2018. (State Journal file photo)
Download PDF Frankfort African American Historic Context Report

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription