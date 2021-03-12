PHOTOS: Cleaning up history at Fort Boone

Kentucky State University students Kenneth Ellis and Erica Dunn empty a load of dirt during the annual Civil War Park Cleanup Day at Fort Boone Civil War Battle Site in the Leslie Morris Park on Fort Hill in this State Journal file photo.

The Fort Boone Civil War Battle Site at the Leslie Morris Park on Fort Hill will conduct its 15th Annual Civil War Park Cleanup Day from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 10.

This event is being sponsored by the American Battlefield Preservation Trust, Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites, Frankfort Public Works, Frankfort Civil War Roundtable and the Friends of Fort Hill.

Participants will clean up the area around the picnic shelter and remove some of the fallen tree limbs.

To participate, call the Capital City Museum at 502-696-0607. A sign-up sheet will also be available at the Capital City Museum reception desk.

Participants are asked to bring tools and work gloves. All who participate will get a coffee mug, compliments of the American Battlefield Preservation Trust.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription