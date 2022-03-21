It's spring cleaning time and the City of Frankfort is encouraging local residents to participate in the 20th annual Civil War Park Cleanup Day at Leslie Morris Park on Fort Hill on Saturday, April 9.

Frankfort Parks, Recreation, and Historic Sites is partnering with the American Battlefield Preservation Trust to host the annual event.  

Cleanup Day

"The 20th anniversary marks an important milestone in the history of conservation and preservation of this beautiful downtown resource," the city said in a press release. "This year’s volunteers will help with minor landscaping and brush removal, trash and recycling pick-up, cleaning up the Sullivan House Visitor’s Center, and cleaning the information kiosks and bird blind. Each volunteer is requested to wear appropriate footwear, bring work gloves and small hand tools (no spades or digging equipment)."  

Pre-registrants will receive a re-usable water bottle and volunteer T-shirt. Snacks will be provided. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Volunteers are asked to meet at the Sullivan House Visitor’s Center for sign-in and task assignment.  

Leslie Morris Park is home to two Civil War earthwork forts — Fort Boone and the New Redoubt. These forts are physical reminders of a critical point in Civil War history as the only confederate occupation of a United States capitol. To learn more about the history of Leslie Morris Park at Fort Hill, visit the Capital City Museum. 

The Capital City Museum is located at 325 Ann St. The museum specializes in presenting and sharing stories of Frankfort and Franklin County. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday–Saturday with free admission. Contact Eleanor Hasken-Wagner by phone at 502-696-0607 or via email at ehasken@frankfort.ky.gov

Preregister on the event Facebook page or by using your phone camera to scan this QR code.

