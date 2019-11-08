The preliminary tally of votes cast Tuesday in Franklin County turned out to be accurate.
“Our numbers are 100% the exact same that we turned in on election night,” County Clerk Jeff Hancock told the Franklin County Fiscal Court on Friday. The certified results were due to the Secretary of State's Office by Friday at noon. Franklin County voters cast 21,175 ballots on Tuesday and had the highest voter turnout, 55.7%, in the state.
Republican Gov. Matt Bevin requested a recanvass in the gubernatorial election after Democratic challenger Andy Beshear won the election by roughly 5,000 votes statewide. Bevin has yet to concede, but Beshear, who overwhelmingly carried Franklin County, has claimed victory.
Hancock told magistrates that the recanvass will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday and will be at no cost to the county. The process just re-qualifies the votes, so all tapes from precincts and absentee votes will be re-read and county clerks will look for changes in their vote counts.
Hancock thanked citizens and several county groups for participating in Election Day.
“It’s a countywide event. As much as my office does, this county does a phenomenal job at making sure that everyone that is qualified to vote, gets to vote,” he said.
Hancock thanked the county Road Department for delivering voting equipment to precincts, Emergency Management Director Tommy Russell for making sure signs were up and the Franklin County Fire Department and Franklin County Schools for opening some of their facilities for polling places.
He also thanked the Frankfort Plant Board for support during the election. Due to a power outage, one precinct was down for just nine minutes, Hancock said.