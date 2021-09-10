Motorists can expect daily lane closures and delays on Anderson Road (KY 3163) next week.

Road work

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced that asphalt resurfacing will begin at 7 a.m. Tuesday and run through Friday between KY 420 and mile marker 0.464.

Drivers should use caution when traveling through the work zone.

