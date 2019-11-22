For more than 30 years, Frankfort Mayor Bill May and his wife, Jenny, have been making sure Frankfort’s children have coats for the winter with Coats for Kids.
“It’s the community who really makes it happen,” Bill May said.
Each year, local teachers help determine which students may not be able to afford a winter coat and Coats for Kids steps in.
The Mays say the number of coats they provide each year fluctuates, but it’s anywhere from 500 to 1,000 coats. That many coats, which they order at a discount, can cost up to $20,000.
That’s where the community steps in.
The Mays fundraise year-round, but every year around the holidays they like to remind the community of what they do and what it takes to do it.
“We always try to get $15,000 to $20,000,” Bill May said. “We have to fundraise for the next year a year early.”
Last year, Coats for Kids raised around $14,000, he added.
The Mays were first inspired to do this after their first son was born in 1983. Now, that the Mays are grandparents, they’re even more determined to keep Coats for Kids going.
“We could not do this without the support of the community,” Bill May said.
Some of those community supporters includes the Fraternal Order of Firefighters, who aid in delivering those coats to local schools every year, Bill May said.
The Mays say it’s not unusual for people to come up to them with cash or a check for Coats for Kids throughout the year, but the holiday season is when they receive the bulk of their donations.
To donate for Coats for Kids, make checks payable to Coats for Kids and mail to 1121 Collins Lane, Frankfort, Kentucky, 40601-4307.