ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men’s Shelter Board President Stan Cochran announced Friday that he has resigned from his post due to personal reasons.
“Dr. Gashaw Lake, current vice president, accepted the role of interim president. He will lead the board in selecting the next president,” said Cochran, who served for three years.
He commended the board, which includes Lake, Lisa Mitchell-Hargis, Bob Logan, Adell Kemper, Rob Moore, Mike Lee, Randy Smith, Coral Morel, Reed Rhorer, the Rev. Glenn Spalding and John Rucker.
“Your spirit and energy for the people we serve is inspiring,” Cochran said.
He also thanked the hundreds of volunteers who donate their time and money to the ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men’s Shelter, as well as Executive Director James Barnett, whose “passion for the shelter is unmatched” and for teaching him the meaning of selfless giving.
“His loving care for the patrons of the kitchen and shelter is a reassuring example of Christian life,” Cochran added.
“Just last night I saw James packing up a box of meals for a family in need that will hold them over for a few days. ACCESS is truly a gift to Frankfort and Franklin County.”
Throughout his tenure, Cochran said, he has been continually amazed by the service ACCESS gives to the community beyond feeding and housing the less fortunate.
“All winter we have been providing coats and clothing. We’ve helped our sister agencies with excess food collected from our local grocers. We collect and distribute furniture to help people furnish their homes,” he stated.
While the COVID-19 pandemic initially presented challenges, through perseverance the shelter was able to find new ways to feed and house its clients while protecting their health and is looking to the future with optimism.
As the COVID pandemic subsides, ACCESS will be able to welcome back volunteers to assist with daily lunch service and reengage in programs, including job fairs and financial education.
“Most importantly, we will renew our commitment to minister the word of God to all who come in our facility,” Cochran added.
“I hope all of the Frankfort community will join me in supporting this important mission.”
