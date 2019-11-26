The Code Administrators Association of Kentucky (CAAK) won the International Code Council (ICC) 2019 Chapter of the Year Award.
The award was presented during the ICC Chapter Presidents Meeting on Oct. 21. The award recognizes the work CAAK does to ensure consistent code enforcement throughout all areas of Kentucky and its efforts to promote member participation in the code development process.
Located in Frankfort, the Code Administrators Association of Kentucky has worked to ensure consistent and professional building code enforcement in all areas across the state since 1973, according to a press release. Its more than 650 members include building inspectors, fire officials, contractors, engineers, architects and others in related fields.
CAAK is a chapter of the International Code Council (ICC), which is headquartered in Lexington. CAAK’s mission is to "advance the professionalism of code users by expanding CAAK’s membership base and loyalty, and by asserting the influence of the organization upon the adoption, use and efficient and effective enforcement of model codes."