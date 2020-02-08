Jacqueline Coleman and Chris O'Bryan
Jacqueline Coleman, center, shakes hands with Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Michelle M. Keller, left, following the administration of the oath of office to become lieutenant governor on Dec. 10. At right is Coleman's husband, Chris O'Bryan, who coaches boys basketball at Frankfort High School. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, Pool)

LEXINGTON — Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and husband Chris O'Bryan welcomed the newest member of Team Kentucky Saturday.

Evelynne Jeanette Coleman-O’Bryan was born at 9:40 a.m. and weighed 6.7 pounds and is 18 3/4 inches long.

Both Evelynne and the lieutenant governor are in good health and resting well, according to a press release from the governor's office.

O'Bryan is the boys basketball coach at Frankfort High School.

“Chris, Emma, Will, Nate and I are so excited to welcome Evelynne into our family and embark on this new adventure. We are thankful for the thoughts, well wishes and prayers of so many Kentuckians during my pregnancy,” Coleman added.

She is the first lieutenant governor in Kentucky history to welcome a child while in office.

