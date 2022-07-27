Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman was re-nominated as a South Region at Large Member of the National Lieutenant Governors Association (NLGA) at the organization’s annual meeting Monday.

“Coleman’s selection was confirmed by all members attending the annual meeting in Illinois and demonstrates the value her peers have seen in her contributions to leading this group,” said NLGA Director Julia Brossart.

