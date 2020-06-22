Construction on a storm sewer along Collins Lane will begin Thursday, according to the City of Frankfort Public Works Dept.

Road work

This goal of the project is to reduce current yard flooding as well as provide a connection point for possible future phases of the Cloverdale neighborhood. 

With this project, Collins Lane between Bluegrass Avenue and Reed Drive will be closed for 45 days, the duration of the project. A detour will be in place for this closure.

Residents impacted will be allowed local access at all times during the project, and access will be maintained for emergency vehicles. Residents in the area may expect to see heavy equipment, deep excavations, and rock excavation. Work will be completed during daytime hours. 

Questions may be directed to Katie Beard, Public Works Director, at 502-875-8500 or kbeard@frankfort.ky.gov, or Ray Richardson, at 502-875-8500 or rrichardson@frankfort.ky.gov

