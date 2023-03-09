Traffic was backed up more than a half mile on Versailles Road (U.S. 60) in both directions on Thursday afternoon after a sedan and motorcycle collided at the Country Lane intersection.

On Thursday afternoon Franklin County Sheriff's deputies, firefighters and Frankfort police on scene after a car and motorcycle collided at the intersection of Versailles Road (U.S. 60) and Country Lane. (Ben Mackin | State Journal) 

Frankfort police, Franklin County sheriff's deputies and Franklin County firefighters were called to the scene of the wreck around 12:50 p.m. to find a shattered sport-style motorcycle with its front tire detached lying on its side and the operator lying in the road several feet away. 

The wreck, which occurred around 12:45 p.m., held up traffic on and and around Versailles Road in both directions for almost a half mile. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

