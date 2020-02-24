Within a few months, West Main will be a two-way street.
The Frankfort City Commission voted 4-1 Monday to approve a contract with Arrow Electric Co. Inc. for $65,185 to convert the downtown thoroughfare. Commissioner Scott Tippett was the lone dissenter.
The item was removed from the consent agenda to be an action item at the request of Tippett.
City Manager Keith Parker told The State Journal after the meeting that the project will be completed within the next few months.
The majority of the work, he said, is repainting the road and installing new signage and a new traffic signal at the Ann Street intersection.
Tippett said that although he originally campaigned on being in support of a two-way West Main, he doesn’t see an urgent need for it at the moment. However, after Parcels B and C are developed and the need for a two-way West Main grows, he’s 100% for it.
During citizen comments, Bill Cull, president of The Grand Theatre, spoke against the change. He said businesses on that road will have difficulty accepting deliveries and when music acts play at The Grand Theater, their buses will take up most of the right lane, therefore forcing traffic to weave into the other lane.
Frankfort resident Natalie Wilkerson spoke in favor of two-way traffic because it is consistent with the Downtown Master Plan’s vision for Frankfort.
