Local attorney Max Comley was able to pull in just enough votes to become the next Franklin County Attorney on Tuesday night. 

By a razor-thin margin, Comley, a Democrat, bested his Republican competitor Kate Bennett with 10,059 votes (50%) compared to her 9,879 votes (50%).

Comleys

Democrat Max Comley, right, poses for a photo with his family Tuesday night at the county clerk's office. Comley beat Republican challenger Kate Bennett in the Franklin County Attorney race. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

