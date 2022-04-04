Military veterans and patriotic citizens will gather at the grave of Lt. Presley N. O’Bannon in the Frankfort Cemetery 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, to remember and honor the American hero. The keynote address at the ceremony will be delivered by historical author David Bettez.

In 1805, O'Bannon led a small contingent of United States Marines on a raid to free American sailors taken captive by Barbary pirates off the coast of North Africa. Pirates operating freely in those waters routinely captured American sailors and held them as slaves, demanding ransom and tribute payments far beyond what the U.S. could afford.

PresleyOBannon.jpg

Lt. Presley N. O’Bannon (Photo via Wikimedia Commons)

Thomas Jefferson, the third U.S. president, decided to move beyond failed diplomacy and ordered the U.S. Navy’s new warships and a detachment of Marines to blockade Tripoli, thus launching the Barbary Wars and the beginning of America’s journey toward future superpower status.

O’Bannon was the first American to raise the American flag on foreign soil.

Following his service in the Marine Corps (1801–1807), O’Bannon moved to Logan County, Kentucky, making his home in Russellville, while serving in the Kentucky legislature and Kentucky Senate from 1812-1826.

It was O’Bannon’s expedition into Libya, from which the famous Marine hymn lyrics, “To the Shores of Tripoli,” have their historical origin.

