The Frankfort Board of Commission approved a memo request from the Frankfort Fire Department in December that was made to seek approval for the next phases of developing the Station No. 1 designs, site assessments and construction documents. 

Frankfort Fire Chief Wayne Briscoe made a presentation to the city commission on a feasibility study conducted for Station No. 1, a new facility design in the works to hopefully replace the existing fire station. 

Fire chief makes presentation on Station No. 1 feasibility study

Frankfort Fire Chief Wayne Briscoe said the building that once held Bryant’s Pic-Pac Supermarket is the ideal location for a new Station No. 1, presenting a schematic design by Brandsetter Carroll Inc. to help the city commission envision the new site.

The current fire station is a shared facility with City Hall and the previous Frankfort Plant Board office. 

During the meeting, commissioners were presented with a detailed update into the study, including work to improve the current station over the course of four years, the history of the current locations, numerous site assessments and more. Briscoe also presented current building schematic designs, layouts and visual renderings. 

In a letter addressed to the commission on Nov. 18, Briscoe said the group has continued to monitor for grant funding that would become available for the project in the next six months to a year. He added in order to be competitive and to progress the designs forward, several other phases needed to be completed in order to have a “shovel-ready” site by July. 

“I have since had the opportunity to discuss with Brandsetter Carroll, Inc., the next phases of work will take five to six months to complete. During discussions, it was identified that we still had some maneuverability in design, i.e., two versus three story, up till about 50% completion of the construction documents. This would be about two to three months before we reached this mark. While there still remains additional discussions on two versus three stories, I would recommend proceeding in the direction of the three-story as it is easier to remove a floor throughout the process than to add one,” Briscoe said in his letter.

The letter also stated that during the next phases of work, finalization of the design will take place, as well as work beginning on the implementation of sustainable building systems and other necessary building components. 

“Also, we will begin to tweak the exterior of the building to ensure a cohesive design that fits our community,” the letter reads.

Briscoe estimated that based on the contracted service fees, the budget impact for the project would be $100,000, which he was asking the commission to approve.

In a unanimous vote, the commission decided to approve the $100,000 for the project. 

Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge expressed her excitement for the progress. 

“I’m glad that Chief Briscoe and the team and everyone has kept this moving in the right direction. It started on my other commission and seeing this to fruition will be great, and I hope we can stay on this trajectory for 2022,” she said. 

Briscoe thanked the commission for the support through the project. 

“It’s been a long journey, and I hope we can continue forward and have a structure plan for the future that meets the need of the community,” he said.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription