The commission, in its first meeting of the year, expressed near-unanimous support for two initiatives from Mayor Layne Wilkerson: the creation of a position called director for strategic initiatives and the creation of a Remote Worker Incentive program.
The director of strategic initiatives was discussed by Wilkerson and Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge as akin to current TIGER Grant Manager Chuck Knowles’ duties, but for other big projects that the city is involved in.
According to a preliminary document drafted by Wilkerson, the position could oversee both recent and new major projects. Those mentioned include recruiting a grocery store to downtown or South Frankfort, strengthening ties to distilleries, Blanton’s Landing, redevelopment of the Broadway Bridge, creation of passenger rail service to other cities, and getting a new convention space, among several others.
“This community and economic development leader will focus on integrating policy, government relations and communications into the city’s long-term plan and strategic initiatives,” Wilkerson wrote. “The position will focus on working to boost economic development in Frankfort and act as the commission’s liaison with KCDC (Kentucky Capital Develpment Corp.) and other groups responsible for economic development such as Downtown Frankfort Inc. and the Chamber of Commerce to ensure that the city’s goals are met.”
“I think that the time to plan is now,” Wilkerson said at Monday's meeting. “Eventually we will be past the pandemic, and we need to set the stage to make sure that Frankfort comes out stronger than ever.”
Commissioner Kyle Thompson called it a “great first step” for economic development.
Staff members were directed to begin drafting a job description based on Wilkerson’s input.
Wilkerson said the position could start on a contract basis, then the city could determine if it wants to hire someone full-time.
Wilkerson also proposed creating an incentive for remote workers to move to Frankfort. He said several municipalities are adopting such incentives due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the modern workforce. The idea was floated by Wilkerson in his mayoral campaign last year.
“It’s to try and recruit those people who can live anywhere to try and do their jobs,” Wilkerson said. “Frankfort needs to join other cities … . We have to get in that game and make ourselves known as a community that is open to new residents. It gives us the opportunity to get in front of workers we may not get in front of otherwise.”
Both Thompson and Unger spoke highly of the idea, mentioning how the money spent on attracting new families — though that dollar amount was not discussed — would likely come back to the city in the form of spending at local establishments and tax payments.
“I do think this is a great idea,” Unger said. “I love the idea of small investments in people, and I think we’ll get that money back in other ways.”
Other business
The commission tweaked the board's rules regarding power over the agenda, which were changed at the last commission's penultimate meeting, to give the commission a three-vote power to add or remove any agenda item.
The power to set the agenda, which used to belong to the city manager, still resides with the mayor.
The commission voted unanimously to approve the change.
For new committee appointments, outgoing Mayor Bill May and former commissioner Eric Whisman were replaced on the Parks Master Plan Steering Committee with Thompson and Unger.
The commission also voted unanimously to place Wilkerson on the Frankfort/Franklin County Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee, a committee that has expressed interest in rewriting the comprehensive plan for the first time in nearly 20 years.
The commission voted unanimously to elect Waldridge as mayor pro tem, a position traditionally conferred to the commissioner who received the most votes in the general election. Waldridge held the same position for the last two years, her first term in elected office.
Waldridge, who was often at odds with members of last year’s commission, said she appreciated the honor and noted her level of comfort with the new commission.
“I appreciate all of you,” Waldridge said. “My blood pressure is not even up in this meeting yet. Can you believe that? I’m glad that not only the community had a vote of confidence in my leadership, but I appreciate you guys as well.”
The commission also discussed the potential schedule for hiring a new City Manager as well as the proposed $2.5 million gift to the YMCA for a new downtown location.
