City hall

The city commission could name Frankfort’s new city manager on Wednesday.

More than a week after it first extended an offer to Thomas Hutka — who most recently was public works director in the nearly 2 million-population community of Broward County, Florida — the commission has set a meeting for Wednesday at noon that could potentially end in his appointment to the city manager position.

Human Resources Director Kathy Fields confirmed to The State Journal on Tuesday that Hutka’s offer is still outstanding.

The agenda for Wednesday’s meeting begins with a closed session that includes “discussions which may lead to the appointment of a new city manager.”

Any action will be taken in open session.

Before this week, the city’s top administrator selection process proceeded as follows:

