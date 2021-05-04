The city commission could name Frankfort’s new city manager on Wednesday.
More than a week after it first extended an offer to Thomas Hutka — who most recently was public works director in the nearly 2 million-population community of Broward County, Florida — the commission has set a meeting for Wednesday at noon that could potentially end in his appointment to the city manager position.
Human Resources Director Kathy Fields confirmed to The State Journal on Tuesday that Hutka’s offer is still outstanding.
The agenda for Wednesday’s meeting begins with a closed session that includes “discussions which may lead to the appointment of a new city manager.”
Any action will be taken in open session.
Before this week, the city’s top administrator selection process proceeded as follows:
24 applications were received for the city manager position by early March.
The commission narrowed the field to seven candidates by late March
The city commission, department heads and a citizen committee concluded interviews with six candidates on April 1
After conducting final interviews with three finalists, the commission voted to keep two in the running on April 16. It directed Fields to vet the candidates' references before the commission made an offer to one of them.
On April 26, the commission extended an offer of $150,000 per year to Hutka, who asked to meet again with the city regarding the offer on Friday, April 30.
The morning of April 30, the city of Fort Myers, Florida — a larger city closer to Broward County — chose a city manager candidate other than Hutka. Hutka was one of Fort Myers' final three candidates.
Hutka had a meeting scheduled with Fields on Friday.
