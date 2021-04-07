The Frankfort City Commission has narrowed its search for the next city manager from six candidates to three, according to city Human Resources Director Kathy Fields and Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge.
Waldridge also laid out the process the commission used to select the three finalists. She said the commission took input from city department heads and a committee of community representatives who interviewed the six candidates in a series of videoconferences over three days last week. The city commission, which interviewed the candidates separately, used the feedback to inform its own ranking of the top three candidates.
Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson described this process earlier as well.
According to Waldridge, the community committee consisted of Karen Armstrong-Cummings, Donna Hecker, Ed Powe, State Journal Publisher Steve Stewart and Jeremy Triplett.
Armstrong-Cummings, a state retiree, helps lead the civic engagement group Together Frankfort. Hecker is a civic leader who is the current president of the Rotary Club of Frankfort, a community activist and works in the hospitality industry. Powe, a retired businessman, is active in local politics and founded Frankfort group Focus on Race Relations (F.O.R.R.). Triplett is an administrator at the Kentucky State Police headquarters.
Waldridge said that the dates for the commission's final interviews of the remaining three candidates had not been set as of Wednesday but that she would like for them to be held in person. The rest of the process, she said, is to be determined by the commission.
“We do not have a date for final decisions,” Waldridge said. “I think we're waiting just to see when we're going to get these interviews scheduled and get those in. And then we'll probably go from there.”
The city has not publicly identified the candidates.
The city manager position is currently filled by Tom Russell, who also works as the Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management director. Since April 1, Russell has occupied the city manager role in a temporary full-time capacity.
Russell was interim city manager starting in August, shortly after former City Manager Keith Parker was controversially fired in a 3-2 vote by the former city commission. Waldridge, the only member of that commission who is still serving, voted against Parker's dismissal.
