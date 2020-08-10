The Frankfort City Commission fired City Manager Keith Parker “without cause” by a 3-2 vote at its work session meeting on Monday.
The vote took place after the commission held a closed session that lasted more than two hours.
Commissioner Eric Whisman made the initial motion to terminate Parker, with Commissioner John Sower and Mayor Bill May voting to terminate Parker, effective immediately.
Commissioners Katrisha Waldridge and Scott Tippett voted no, with Waldridge expressing intense criticism of those who voted to fire Parker.
“This is absolutely insane,” Waldridge said while explaining her vote. “Keith, you have done an excellent job for our city … . I apologize and am appalled by those that sit to my right and to my left. This city backs you. You have my support not only as my friend, but as someone that is trustworthy.”
The city manager foresaw the move on Sunday night, telling the State Journal that a commissioner told him the mayor had "three votes" to fire him.
Parker was hired as city manager in February 2019 after serving several months as interim co-city manager. He was making $140,000 per year. Previously, he led the city's Public Works Department.
Following the commission's vote to terminate Parker, Waldridge asked City Solicitor Laura Ross to clarify the process of finding an interim city manager. In the midst of Ross’ response, Sower abruptly called for the meeting to adjourn; Waldridge responded that she had more to discuss, but Whisman seconded the motion.
“I don’t think that there is a time to adjourn until all questions are answered by all commissioners,” Waldridge said. “… Just because you guys have ran this entire meeting doesn’t mean you adjourn just because you don’t want to hear what’s being said by another commissioner.”
After Ross responded that she would have to consult her parliamentary rules about whether a motion to adjourn could be debated, Waldridge told her not to worry about it and said “shame on every one of you” to the other commissioners.
“Your remarks are out of order, commissioner,” May said. “They’re not becoming of a commissioner.”
Waldridge was the lone “no” vote for adjourning.
Aside from the removal of Parker, none of the commission’s previously slated agenda items were discussed. That included the proposed TIF Development District’s expansion, an update on taxes, Dolly Graham Park improvements, and discussion about the mayor’s hiring of a public relations firm and the city’s COVID-19 response.
“Sorry, Keith,” Waldridge said after the vote to adjourn. “Hang in there, buddy.”
Work Session Recap
To kick off the session, the commission heard public comments, first hearing from citizens questioning the mayor’s hiring of a public relations firm, commenting on the proposed TIF District, and wondering about the city's response to COVID-19.
After a few had been shared, it seemed as though the public comment portion of the hearing was coming to an end before Parker spoke up and asked for letters sent in support of his work to be read aloud before the commission’s business began.
Several community members — including the leaders of Downtown Frankfort Inc. (DFI), Kentucky Capital Development Corp., the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Frankfort Tourist Commission — wrote letters in strong defense of Parker, asking that he not be fired without proof of illegal conduct.
"Now is not the time to let personality conflicts get in the way of the continuity needed by Frankfort to make real progress," DFI President Rene True wrote. "Having worked with Keith over the last year in a variety of capacities, I have never seen Keith play politics. Keith always stays focused on moving the community forward through good government, not politics."
Shawn Flora, president of a local firefighters chapter, expressed his support for Parker in a Facebook post.
“When it was time to step up and protect the public safety division, who was first in line? Keith Parker; especially during our recent COVID 19 situation,” Flora wrote. “... To lose someone like Keith Parker would be a travesty and cause great harm to all of us in public safety.”
After the public comments were read aloud, and Parker asked for more comments to be read regarding his potential dismissal, Whisman moved to go into closed session to discuss property acquisition and what became Parker’s termination. Only Waldridge voted no.
Waldridge provided brief updates during the commission’s closed session on City Hall’s Facebook Live, commenting on what topic was being discussed during closed session and briefly expressing exasperation.
She posted once on the Facebook Live comments section saying that John Sower had taken a call from “Bill” during a break in the closed session, potentially implying that he was calling Bill May.
The commission came out of closed session, with Sower clarifying that he didn’t call Bill May but that he did call another Bill who lives in Shelbyvillle to let him know that he wouldn’t be able to attend a prayer meeting that night.
“If you’re willing to put something on the agenda at the last minute and have three votes before you come into a meeting for a motion, why not allow people to hear what’s being said?” Waldridge added. “… I feel the people should be able to hear about that and I feel like Keith would agree.”
The commission then went back into closed session, coming back briefly to vote in favor of Parker’s termination. May, Sower and Whisman did not explain their votes.
This personnel action does not make a lick of sense, beginning with this odd consortium of those voting for dismissal. When has May, Sower and Whisman voted for anything, while Waldridge and Tippett voted in the opposition? That is just plain weird. And why the secrecy? If the City Manager has done something so egregious to warrant immediate dismissal, shouldn’t the taxpayers know about it? What is this really all about?
The truth will come out...this is Frankfort. The problem will be that there will be numerous conspiracy theories floated, so how do we know which to believe.
I think this is so wrong, from what I have watched since Mr. Parker has been in this position he has done a wonderful job. Why get rid of a person doing the job you pay him for and also nominated him for this is nuts.
Is this just a ploy for the last thing these three do for our city? This is nuts. Keep Mr. Parker he is doing a great job and why do the citizens that wrote letters in his favor not mean anything to people that are suppose to be working for the citizens of Frankfort. I just don't understand this. Not happy, we do not need to spend money that who knows if we are going to have. Stop this crazy train.
Alice Bryant
No, the “City Commission” did not vote to terminate Mr. Parker, the lame-duck mayor and two reprehensible henchmen did. I’m still waiting for the why. And also why city business that was on the agenda, APPROVED BY OUR MAYOR, was not discussed and acted upon. Mr. Mayor, you, Sower and Whisman are NOT serving the citizens of Frankfort. Two of you will fade into obscurity on November 3, and I’m hoping the city voters will send Whisman back to his hidey-hole, too. It is time for transparency in city management, not whatever it is these three are providing. I’d also like to know why the city is paying a very hefty “retainer” to a PR firm during a pandemic. Care to respond to that, Mr. Mayor?
Time for the State Journal to earn their pay by investigating instead of cheerleading. Instead of Rah-Rah, follow the money. Deep Throat said that to Woodward and Bernstein. Not Linda Lovelace, the other deep throat.
Before this story became public the public poll on the SJ website is something about "Rate the performance of Frankfort City Manager Keith Parker."
So SJ, what did you know and when did you know it?
A cowardly, reprehensible action by May, Sower and Whisman and proof of their complete lack of respect for or understanding of our city manager form of government. And to take such an action three months in advance of an election is a slap in the face to voters. One can only hope the score will be settled at the ballot box.
