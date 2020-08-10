The Frankfort City Commission fired City Manager Keith Parker “without cause” by a 3-2 vote at its work session meeting on Monday.

The vote took place after the commission held a closed session that lasted more than two hours.

Commissioner Eric Whisman made the initial motion to terminate Parker, with Commissioner John Sower and Mayor Bill May voting to terminate Parker, effective immediately.

Commissioners Katrisha Waldridge and Scott Tippett voted no, with Waldridge expressing intense criticism of those who voted to fire Parker.

“This is absolutely insane,” Waldridge said while explaining her vote. “Keith, you have done an excellent job for our city … . I apologize and am appalled by those that sit to my right and to my left. This city backs you. You have my support not only as my friend, but as someone that is trustworthy.”

The city manager foresaw the move on Sunday night, telling the State Journal that a commissioner told him the mayor had "three votes" to fire him.

Parker was hired as city manager in February 2019 after serving several months as interim co-city manager. He was making $140,000 per year. Previously, he led the city's Public Works Department.

Following the commission's vote to terminate Parker, Waldridge asked City Solicitor Laura Ross to clarify the process of finding an interim city manager. In the midst of Ross’ response, Sower abruptly called for the meeting to adjourn; Waldridge responded that she had more to discuss, but Whisman seconded the motion.

“I don’t think that there is a time to adjourn until all questions are answered by all commissioners,” Waldridge said. “… Just because you guys have ran this entire meeting doesn’t mean you adjourn just because you don’t want to hear what’s being said by another commissioner.”

After Ross responded that she would have to consult her parliamentary rules about whether a motion to adjourn could be debated, Waldridge told her not to worry about it and said “shame on every one of you” to the other commissioners.

“Your remarks are out of order, commissioner,” May said. “They’re not becoming of a commissioner.”

Waldridge was the lone “no” vote for adjourning.

Aside from the removal of Parker, none of the commission’s previously slated agenda items were discussed. That included the proposed TIF Development District’s expansion, an update on taxes, Dolly Graham Park improvements, and discussion about the mayor’s hiring of a public relations firm and the city’s COVID-19 response.

“Sorry, Keith,” Waldridge said after the vote to adjourn. “Hang in there, buddy.”

Work Session Recap

To kick off the session, the commission heard public comments, first hearing from citizens questioning the mayor’s hiring of a public relations firm, commenting on the proposed TIF District, and wondering about the city's response to COVID-19.

After a few had been shared, it seemed as though the public comment portion of the hearing was coming to an end before Parker spoke up and asked for letters sent in support of his work to be read aloud before the commission’s business began.

Several community members — including the leaders of Downtown Frankfort Inc. (DFI), Kentucky Capital Development Corp., the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Frankfort Tourist Commission — wrote letters in strong defense of Parker, asking that he not be fired without proof of illegal conduct.

"Now is not the time to let personality conflicts get in the way of the continuity needed by Frankfort to make real progress," DFI President Rene True wrote. "Having worked with Keith over the last year in a variety of capacities, I have never seen Keith play politics. Keith always stays focused on moving the community forward through good government, not politics."

Shawn Flora, president of a local firefighters chapter, expressed his support for Parker in a Facebook post.

When it was time to step up and protect the public safety division, who was first in line? Keith Parker; especially during our recent COVID 19 situation,” Flora wrote. “... To lose someone like Keith Parker would be a travesty and cause great harm to all of us in public safety.”

After the public comments were read aloud, and Parker asked for more comments to be read regarding his potential dismissal, Whisman moved to go into closed session to discuss property acquisition and what became Parker’s termination. Only Waldridge voted no.

Waldridge provided brief updates during the commission’s closed session on City Hall’s Facebook Live, commenting on what topic was being discussed during closed session and briefly expressing exasperation.

She posted once on the Facebook Live comments section saying that John Sower had taken a call from “Bill” during a break in the closed session, potentially implying that he was calling Bill May.

The commission came out of closed session, with Sower clarifying that he didn’t call Bill May but that he did call another Bill who lives in Shelbyvillle to let him know that he wouldn’t be able to attend a prayer meeting that night.

“If you’re willing to put something on the agenda at the last minute and have three votes before you come into a meeting for a motion, why not allow people to hear what’s being said?” Waldridge added. “… I feel the people should be able to hear about that and I feel like Keith would agree.”

The commission then went back into closed session, coming back briefly to vote in favor of Parker’s termination. May, Sower and Whisman did not explain their votes.

