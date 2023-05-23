The city commission on Monday focused its energy on approving capital projects for the 2024-2025 fiscal year, with several line items proving easier to authorize than others.
Final budgets will be presented to the board in the June, meaning this meeting served as an opportunity to eliminate or adjust several line items prior to the end of fiscal year deadline.
Prior to the consent calendar and action items, a representative from Simon House Inc., Adam Sweigert, told the board about the plight of residents of the 24-hour emergency shelter and longer-term shelter facilities, both of which were shuttered just 30 minutes before city leaders met. The closure was due to lack of funds to pay staff.
“I know this isn’t specifically a city problem or a county problem,” he told officials. “Every homeless person has a name. And every homeless person is a citizen of Kentucky, and every single homeless person in Frankfort is a resident of Frankfort, either permanently or temporarily.
“Every story is completely different. It’s not a matter of what got people in this position. Just like during COVID, we learned all of a sudden that sometimes you can be out of a job and living with nothing in savings and asking ‘please, is there anyone who can help us?’ That is why I am here today to remind you that each homeless person has a name. They aren’t just someone sitting on a bench somewhere when it is 100 degrees," Sweigert noted.
City Public Works Director Katie Beard also told the board that with solid waste employment positions filling up, they hoped to reinstate suspended services by mid- to late June.
After approving a list of expenses for the city, the board addressed 15 separate budget decisions:
Approved the reinstatement of necessary travel expenses for city employees and commissioners. “Just because the funds are budgeted, doesn’t mean we have to spend them," Mayor Layne Wilkerson added.
Approval of moving funding for the Kentucky Capital Development Corp. (KCDC) from the city’s subsidy program to their own operational line item, and approval of $85,000 in funding, a 50/50 match with the county.
A vote to unanimously table a decision on maintaining the annual $110,000 subsidy to Simon House for the 24/7 emergency shelter pending financial information being made available. Commissioner Kyle Thompson stated, “You do not want us [the government] in charge of charitable organizations,” and scolded local municipal aid organizations and churches, saying “This is the time we need you to step up to help these organizations if there is a need in this community. Especially when the city is in dire financial straits with its own finances. You don’t want that to happen. I urge my Christian brothers and sisters, my Jewish brothers and sisters, and my Muslim brothers and sisters — please. If your community, your church, wants to help out this community, now is the time to step up.”
Approved the allocation of $53,000 to the Council on Aging to help fund the Frankfort/Franklin County Meals on Wheels program, as well as the movement of that allocation to a separate agency line item.
Tabled a vote on a $15,000 allocation for invasive species abatement until more information is presented.
Voted 3-2 to table discussion of the addition of an assistant city manager position until a detailed job description can be provided; voted to make space in the budget to hire a risk assessment manager; voted 3-2 to table discussion of the addition of a communications specialist position until a detailed job description can be provided, and voted 3-2 to approve the hiring of a part-time building maintenance employee.
Unanimously approved budgeting for a second community policing advocate position
Voted to budget $25,000 to conduct a joint economic development plan with the Franklin County Fiscal Court.
Voted to budget $36,000 to contract with Commonwealth Alliance for lobbying services.
Tabled a discussion regarding a potential hiring freeze contingent upon receiving updated staffing levels from each department.
Voted 3-2 to budget for a $2,000 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for each city employee.
Unanimously voted to eliminate a COLA for members of the city commission.
Voted 4-1 to approve a $400,000 budget towards new police vehicles.
Tabled discussion of a sanitation fee reinstatement at $6 per household pending further developments in the reinstatement of temporarily suspended specialty pickups.
