After 2½ hours in closed session interviewing two candidates to be Frankfort’s next city manager, the city commission swiftly adjourned Monday without taking any action.

The two candidates had been considered in the commission’s first round of searching for a new city manager, per Human Resources Director Kathy Fields. 

The first round of the hiring process ended after the commission voted unanimously to withdraw a $150,000 offer to Thomas Hutka, a veteran municipal administrator from Broward County, Florida. 

The commission reopened its search and opted to interview two candidates from the first round on Monday.

In the first round, six candidates were interviewed by the commission, a citizens committee and the city department heads. Three of those made it to the finalist round, and the commission narrowed it to two before offering the job to Hutka.

Fields said that 20 candidates have applied during the second round, and that applications will be received until a new city manager agrees to an offer from the city.

Tom Russell, who also serves as Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management director, will stay on as city manager until July 30. Russell has served as city manager since August; his most recent contract extension was approved 3-2 at the commission's last regular meeting.

