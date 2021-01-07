With the new year came an almost completely new Frankfort City Commission, and on Monday the board will hold its first meeting.
Plenty of big-ticket items await the commission’s direction and action. Not least among them is the hiring of a city manager.
The previous commission fired former City Manager Keith Parker in August and shortly thereafter appointed Emergency Management Director Tom Russell as interim city manager. Russell currently holds both positions.
The previous commission took no action toward hiring a new city manager, but all members of the new commission have said that filling the post is one of their top priorities.
The matter will be discussed by the commission Monday.
Based on interviews conducted this week as well as answers to State Journal questions while they were candidates last year, all members of the commission — including Mayor Layne Wilkerson — favor a nationwide search for the next city manager.
“I think we need to do a wide search where anyone will be able to apply if they’re qualified,” new Commissioner Leesa Unger said. “A pandemic doesn’t mean that people stop looking for new jobs … and you actually see a lot of people moving to smaller cities like Frankfort right now.”
Katrisha Waldridge, the only returning member of the five-person commission, suggested that she might be in favor of rehiring Parker given the city’s recent pattern of short-lived city managers. Still she — along with Commissioners Kyle Thompson and Kelly May as well as Wilkerson — endorsed conducting a wide search, though both Parker and Russell might apply.
“I feel like we have an opportunity here to really do a search for the right person for that position,” Thompson said. “If that person happens to be Mr. Russell or Mr. Parker, or anyone else in the U.S. who wants to apply, I feel like that’s something we need to at least look at.”
May stressed that he wants to see robust public engagement in the hiring process for the position.
"We need to set ground rules now so that the community can see those ground rules and we can be transparent as possible," May said. "This is an incredibly important role. We’ve had a long history of (turnover at the position) in our city. Whoever this person is, I want to make sure that they’re excited and want to be here for the long haul."
Waldridge said that she will introduce the idea of rehiring Parker as interim city manager and moving Russell back to solely emergency management director due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She added that she wasn’t sure whether the rest of the commission would support such a move.
“Emergency Management is where he (Russell) needs to be,” Waldridge said. “My view is that we have an interim city manager that isn’t doing our city justice. We need someone who can commit to and know these big projects inside and out.”
Waldridge shared several other items that might appear on the official agenda, which is usually released on Friday before a Monday meeting.
Among them is discussion of the city’s pending draft agreement to give the Central Kentucky YMCA $2.5 million for a new facility downtown on the still-vacant Parcel B, formerly occupied by the Frankfort Convention Center.
The commission is also likely to discuss, and potentially fill, committee vacancies left by the departure of former Commissioner Eric Whisman, including the Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee as well as the Parks Master Plan Committee, a project that began at Whisman’s direction.
Another item that Waldridge mentioned was new rules for agenda setting that were adopted by the previous commission last month. Those rules took certain powers over the agenda away from the city manager and gave them to the mayor.
Commission members interviewed this week — Thompson, Waldridge and Unger — also mentioned that the city’s Tax Increment Financing (TIF) plan would be a high-priority item for future meetings.
Wilkerson did not respond to a request for an interview by press time, but noted that the official agenda was still a work in progress as of Thursday night.
Thompson said that he would focus in part on “fact finding” with regards to the actions of the past commission in its final 90 days, characterizing some of its decisions as “rushed.” He also mentioned that he wouldn’t be keen on spending large amounts of money any time soon due to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unger said a priority of hers would be advocating for downtown food access in the wake of recent grocery closures in and around the area.
