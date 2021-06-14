After months of discussion and interviews, the Frankfort City Commission once again voted Monday to make offer an offer to a candidate for the role of city manager.
Laura Hagg, a Frankfort native and governance specialist with nearly 30 years of experience, was offered the city’s top administrative post at an annual salary of $140,000 in a 4-1 vote.
Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson and all commissioners except Katrisha Waldridge voted to hire Hagg.
Waldridge disapproved of the choice, indicating that the decision was already made by the commission and that she didn't think Hagg is properly qualified.
"I don’t think this is the direction we need to go," Waldridge said. "… I do not agree hiring someone who has clearly stated that she does not know city government."
Commissioner Kyle Thompson was the only other member of the commission to comment publicly about the decision. He expressed some sympathy with Waldridge, but said that Hagg was the best available option.
“I will not stand in the way of that motion, as I believe that the alternatives for that position were not as good for the city," Thompson said.
Hagg last worked in Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv, working for the Federation of Canadian Municipalities as a senior governance adviser. According to her Linkedin profile, she works across 16 cities in the nation to “advance local democracy and economic development” in the area, largely through providing strategic guidance to community leaders.
For the past six years, Hagg’s positions have generally centered around a similar theme of promoting development and democracy abroad. She worked in Tunisia as the country director for the International Republican Institute for over two years before working as an independent consultant and then for the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.
Before that time abroad, Hagg worked five years (2010-2015) in Washington, D.C., at the International City/County Management Association, most recently as director of Middle East and Africa programs.
Hagg holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Smith College and two master's degrees from the University of Colorado Denver and George Washington University.
Hagg’s “about” page on Linkedin highlights her diverse background.
“Experience in the public, private, and non-profit sectors in the United States and internationally, leading good governance, civic engagement, knowledge management, public outreach, communications, emergency management, local economic development, violent extremism research and strategic policy efforts. Key strengths include connecting with disparate groups and individuals and bringing them together to find solutions, and engaging staff across teams and locations to find and determine the best practice in the co-creation, design and implementation of programs. Diverse background and broad experience in different countries and technical areas complement track record as a creative and collaborative manager and leader.”
City Manager Tom Russell, who also serves as Frankfort-Franklin County's emergency management director, has been in the post since mid-August following a 3-2 vote to fire former city manager Keith Parker. Russell sent an email to commissioners in recent days making a case for why he was the right person for the role.
The commission previously voted unanimously to offer the role of city manager to Thomas Hutka, a veteran municipal administrator from Broward County, Florida, at an annual salary of $150,000. It later withdrew that offer.
