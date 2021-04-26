The Frankfort City Commission voted unanimously Monday evening to extend an offer to Thomas Hutka to become the next city manager.
Hutka most recently served as public works director for Broward County, Florida — home of nearly 2 million residents — from 2009-20.
According to a resume published by the city of Daytona Beach, Florida, where Hutka previously applied for city manager, he has almost 30 years of experience in public service. He holds an undergraduate engineering degree from Princeton University and a master's degree in public administration from Harvard University.
Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge made the motion to offer Hutka the job at an annual salary of $150,000. It is unclear when Hutka would start, but current City Manager Tom Russell’s term as temporary full-time city manager terminates at the end of May.
Russell, who also serves as emergency management director for the city and county, started as interim city manager shortly after former City Manager Keith Parker was fired in August.
Russell makes $130,000, while Parker had a starting salary of $140,000.
