Commission OKs $16,682 advancement for ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men’s Shelter

The Frankfort City Commission met during a special-called meeting Monday morning where a discussion was held regarding emergency sheltering needs in the coming winter months.
In 2021, ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men’s Shelter has provided 13,672 meals to individuals across Frankfort, as well as 5,448 nights of safe shelter to homeless men, according to a release shared with The State Journal.
ACCESS board member Robert Moore said an issue recently surfaced where the homeless shelter is having difficulties hiring and maintaining staff because of the current pay rate being offered. He added the shelter is also in dire need of monetary donations to see its operations through the next three months.
Moore said because ACCESS has decided to increase these pay rates to ensure appropriate staff is available to keep the shelter open, additional stress has been placed on the organization’s budget. He added the nonprofit has already taken two significant steps to obtain additional funding.
“We’re keeping the Thanksgiving Day's Walk of Awareness open through Dec. 31. We’ve raised somewhere around $10,000 from the walk this year, but we’re going to keep that open throughout the rest of the year,” he added.
Moore said ACCESS is also reaching out to former donors to see if they would be interested in donating again in 2021.
“We’re asking the City of Frankfort to either increase our grant for 2021 in the amount of $16,682, and that amount has been based upon the additional staff costs of paying staff up to $15 per hour,” he said. “In the event the city does not want to give ACCESS an additional grant for 2021, then what we would ask the city to do is consider providing an advance on the donation or grant the city would otherwise make to ACCESS in 2022.”
Moore said the amount is in addition to the $28,000 already given by the city.
“The conversation I would like to have, and I know there are longer-term issues, the city and the community need ACCESS. We want to make sure ACCESS can succeed and be sustainable,” said City Manager Laura Hagg, asking Moore to speak on the plans the organization has to address these issues in the future.
Moore said he did not know how much detail he could provide, but it was his understanding that a meeting was scheduled for Tuesday night to discuss the placement of an interim director to handle the affairs of ACCESS for the next several months. He added a committee meeting was also scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. to discuss advertising for a permanent director.
“We’re trying to make sure we have the supervisory personnel in place to lead us forward in the proper manner,” he said. “I think it’s going to be important for ACCESS to develop a more reliable donation base, but it’s interesting because at the same time we’re doing that, I think we’re going to need to work with (City of Frankfort Project Specialist of Community Engagement) Blair Hecker and the city because I know the city is working on this CARES Coalition. We’re hopeful by being a participant that we will have access to more grant funding.”
Finance Director Alicia Boyd said the city had a budget of $15,000 for fiscal year 2019, and a budget of $20,000 in both FY20 and FY21. An $18,000 budget was approved for FY22 after most organizations were reduced by 10%.
“The $28,000, sir, that you’re referring to is correct in that we did give you $28,000 for your calendar year, but that would be over two fiscal years for the city,” Boyd said. “We went on ahead and gave you the entire $18,000 in fiscal year 22, and I do also note on here, just for the commission’s sake, that it looks like the organization’s request from us for fiscal year 22 was for $25,000.”
Commissioners Kyle Thompson and Katrisha Waldridge expressed their concerns about the advance being a “quick fix,” and then crippling ACCESS in the middle of summer after the budget.
“If we think the best thing is to just increase the donation amount at this point because we need to provide for emergency funding for this service, then let’s not call it an advance because I don’t want to legally and fiscally hamstring the organization next year,” Thompson said. “If they’re going to need $25,000 in that FY22-23 budget to cover the next calendar year, I don’t want to call it an advance.”
Waldridge agreed with Thompson, adding the $16,682 is “nothing more but a dirty Band-Aid to cover up a wound that is gushing out right now.”
“This is a huge issue. We need to discuss these three months, but we also need to think about the longevity of what’s going on,” she said. “This is a bigger problem than just these three months.”
Waldridge said from a previous meeting with the ACCESS board and city officials, it was disheartening to her seeing “how much misunderstanding and so many things that were just sort of thrown up in the air with the organization.”
“If we do donate this money and we give an increase, Mr. Moore, I don’t know if you’re aware, but there are other organizations that are in the same position and will probably be knocking soon,” she said. “So, this is not just a homeless shelter for men and an ACCESS Soup Kitchen problem… I just don’t feel comfortable, and I don’t know what the solution is.”
Walridge said as a member of the city commission, this is an issue she feels led to address, but she does not know what would be the best decision.
“Moving forward and just handing out money, if we were to give you this increase or we even give you an advance, I feel like you’ll be back within a month or two. Let’s be honest.”
Waldridge said she feels Hecker and the CARES Coalition needs to be at the forefront of the meetings to give an update on its progress.
Moore pointed out that ACCESS has been in operation since 1984, and though it has faced difficulties in the past, the organization has continued to provide services for the homeless population.
Hagg said the commission could ask for documentation, monthly reports and ACCESS’ plans for the money should the commission decide to move in favor of the advance.
“I don’t think this is truly a fix. I’ll be honest. It is a Band-Aid,” she said. “We just want to make sure that there is no one who needs shelter and can’t find it, especially when it’s very cold. None of us want that to happen.”
Hagg said she understands there are larger, long-term issues that need to be addressed, but believes the CARES Coalition will be the solution to many of the problems the commission will see as it is developed.
Emergency Management Director Tommy Russell said he has prepared the Pic-Pac Building in the event there is a failure in any of the shelters or overflow occurs. Last year, the city was able to use the F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium for emergency shelter. However, Frankfort High School students were not using the gym at the time because it was undergoing a renovation.
“I think first and foremost that we all understand that we cannot turn somebody aside, out into the cold, in the weather. What I do not need is a weather-related death of a homeless person that could not get into the ACCESS shelter,” Russell said. “I think Mr. Moore has done his homework. If they say that they need $16,000 and change to create the staffing levels that are needed, we’ve got to go that route. We’ve got to get through the winter months, no ifs, ands or buts.”
Russell suggested the commission fulfill Moore’s request because they realize the situation is dire and ACCESS will be “good stewards” of the money.
Following discussion and the emergency management director’s recommendation, Commissioner Kelly May made a motion to provide the advance totaling $16,682 for the ACCESS Men’s Shelter.
The remaining commission members also voted to approve the advance.
To donate to the homeless shelter, locals can mail a check to ACCESS Frankfort, 311 West Second St., in Frankfort, or click on the yellow donate button at www.accesssoupkitchen.com. Donations are also accepted on Facebook at ACCESS Soup Kitchen & Men’s Shelter.
