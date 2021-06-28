The City of Frankfort’s new city manager now has a contract and a start date.
The city commission voted unanimously on Monday to approve incoming city manager Laura Hagg’s $140,000 contract beginning on July 13.
City Attorney Laura Ross said that staff has worked to vet the contract with Hagg.
All commissioners expressed excitement about Hagg’s starting out at the city in the coming weeks.
Included in the contract, Hagg will also receive a $300 per month automobile allowance and up to $12,500 for moving expenses.
“I’ve met with Ms. Hagg and I’m very excited about the future of Frankfort and what she’s going to bring to the city,” Commissioner Kyle Thompson said. “She has a plethora of talents and things that she’ll bring to that office.”
Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge, the only commissioner who voted against Hagg’s hiring, said that she looked forward to working with Hagg.
“Though I may not have agreed with the process, I’m looking forward to the new city manager and moving Frankfort in the right direction,” Waldridge said.
Unger expressed excitement and also thanked Tom Russell, who has served in the city manager role since August 2020.
Russell’s resignation, slated for July 12 one day before Hagg begins, was read into the record during the city’s consent calendar.
Traffic study
Also discussed, and unanimously approved, on Monday night was a new requirement from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) for the city to receive a $5.5 million grant — of which the city has anticipated receipt for several months.
“The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) is requiring that the City not only conduct and provide the results of a traffic impact study for the Transit Center/Parking Garage project but also for the larger planned private development on Parcels B and C,” the city agenda states. “Since the developer (CRM Companies) will be required to provide a traffic impact study for Parcels B and C as part of their zoning change request, the traffic impact study anticipated to be done by The Corradino Group Inc., would serve to meet both FTA and City Planning and Community Development requirements."
City staff and elected officials have stated multiple times that the planned Tax Increment Financing (TIF) agreement between the city and county and the developer is contingent on the city's receipt of the grant for the roughly $8 million garage and transit center.
The total cost of the study will be just over $26,000, with the city splitting that cost in half with CRM Companies.
Public Works Director Katie Beard said that traffic study would have been required by local planning and zoning anyways, so the study will serve both purposes.
