After discussion of the timeline and process for hiring a new city manager, Frankfort City Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge made a motion to remove the current interim one.
The motion was to remove Tom Russell, who also serves as Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management director, and have Assistant City Manager/City Solicitor Laura Ross delegate administrative duties through the city’s department heads until a permanent manager is in place.
But that motion failed in a 3-2 vote, with Mayor Layne Wilkerson joining Commissioners Leesa Unger and Kelly May in opposition. Commissioner Kyle Thompson supported the motion.
Waldridge has been critical of Russell for both his employment status with the city — he is currently a seasonal employee who would either have to change his status to full-time or leave his City Hall role by April 1 — and his performance of city manager duties.
Russell was appointed interim city manager in August just a few days after former City Manager Keith Parker’s firing. Waldridge, the only member of the previous commission to be reelected in November, voted against Parker’s firing and has been a vocal supporter of him since then.
She also mentioned, but did not make a motion Monday, to bring Parker back in some capacity.
“I think this is the best direction for us to get moving,” Waldridge said. “It solidifies safety and security in our emergency management side.”
She criticized Russell’s handling of Parcels B and C development as well as the fact that he splits time between his two positions. Russell defended himself on both counts.
“I don’t know that we’re behind on anything,” Russell said. “… Sitting in this chair and doing both positions every now and then gets a little time-consuming, but I have great staff on both sides of the street here and we are not lacking or suffering.”
He also mentioned that he has met with the developer on the proposed Parcels B and C project, CRM Companies, and that not everyone is privy to the contents of those discussions.
Wilkerson and Unger both spoke in defense of Russell and the city’s general direction.
“I believe we’re moving forward,” Unger said. “... I hope we can all stay focused on the projects at hand.”
Wilkerson said he prefers not to make another change in the city’s top administrative post while such important decisions await the commission. He mentioned Parcels B and C, the former Capital Plaza land that could become the site of mixed-use commercial and residential development, in particular.
Thompson added that most options about what the commission could do with Russell’s employment status included provisions for making a change on April 1 — when the interim city manager’s seasonal capacity would normally force him to take three months off. He said that the commission wouldn’t necessarily have to go that route.
The options presented to the commission included moving Russell to full-time employment, temporary full-time employment, or discontinuing his interim city manager duties.
The commission approved a slightly changed city manager job description to be posted for applicants to submit information to the city immediately.
Bullet points added to the description include administering the commission’s policy and assisting in public relations.
Preference for membership in the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) was included, as well as a mention of preference for having worked with a budget that exceeds $20 million.
The education requirements were slightly tweaked to reflect the ICMA preference. They are as follows:
“Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited college or university with a major in in Public Administration, Political Science, Business Management, Accounting or a closely related field. Master’s degree and/or ICMA credentials preferred. Additional experience will substitute for the education on a year-for-year basis.”
Though the exact timeline for hiring remains to be determined, Human Resources Director Kathy Fields said that the commission could expect to make a hiring decision in the spring — potentially as soon as early April.
Fields said the traditional window for applications to be open is about four weeks. If posted on Tuesday, the four-week mark would come in early March.
Wilkerson voiced some concern about the city moving forward quickly with hiring a city manager.
“We don’t know what the timeline is, but I feel like that’s not going to be a summertime thing. I feel like that’s a springtime decision that’s going to be made, I hope … . If we bring someone else in, I think that slows things down" on the Parcels B and C project.
Waldridge, who suggested that Parcels B and C might be a reason to bring Parker back, and Thompson disagreed.
“If we put this change on hold until we get some type of resolution or closure, that may be quite a while down the road,” Thompson said. “… I think we want to do this quickly. They quicker they can get in there, the quicker they can get acclimated.”
