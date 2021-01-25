The Frankfort City Commission moved forward with several initiatives on Monday night before entering closed session to discuss an appointment or dismissal regarding the city manager position.
The closed session lasted over two hours, but no action was taken, as the commission voted swiftly to adjourn the meeting after the closed session ended.
Tom Russell has served as interim city manager since August. Russell also serves as Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management director.
The city manager position was also discussed when the commission approved a services agreement for Mayor Layne Wilkerson’s proposed strategic initiatives consultant.
The consultant, who has yet to be selected, would be paid $7,000 per month for a year to help direct some of the city’s big projects. Wilkerson previously said that this would act as something of a trial run for a potential full-time employee.
He, and all the commissioners, suggested that the position would help steer Frankfort in the right direction in the midst of uncertain economic circumstances.
“We have a chance here to add extra firepower to our staff and help us come out of this pandemic even stronger than when we went in,” Wilkerson said. “It’ll help us compete with surrounding communities that are also working right now to improve their situation.”
Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge suggested that there might be too much “double-dipping” with the consultant and Russell’s role as interim city manager. She said the commission should consider removing the interim city manager role if it moves forward with the consultant and put Russell exclusively in emergency management
“Do we need an interim city manager if we’re going to have someone in this position doing basically what an interim city manager would do?” Waldridge asked.
Wilkerson said that he thinks the two positions are both necessary, and that the interim city manager is needed to anchor the city's day-to-day operations.
“This position is different than the city manager,” Wilkerson said. “My view is the city manager is a person who is acting as our executive agent … doing the day-to-day operations. My idea with this consultant is someone who’s not in City Hall every day managing the day-to-day. This is someone who is out and about across the state every day helping us raise the profile of Frankfort, recruit certain types of business … . I think right now we have to make investments. We can’t be penny-wise and pound-foolish.”
The commission unanimously approved the draft services agreement contract.
A couple of months after purchasing it, the commission assigned a new use to the former Pic-Pac building. The commission approved a lease agreement of $1,100 per month for PACE Contracting LLC for use of the building as a hub for the city’s $8 million Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) grant project.
City TIGER Grant project manager Chuck Knowles said that he expects it to be used until the TIGER project’s tentative finish date of August 2021, but that the city has flexibility to terminate PACE’s use of that building at any time with written notice.
The commission discussed, and expressed general support for, an initiative first forwarded by Waldridge to spend $100,000 to create gift cards for citizens to use at local businesses. However, only Waldridge ended up voting yes on moving forward with the proposal.
Wilkerson and Commissioners Kyle Thompson and Leesa Unger all said they would prefer to wait to hear more about administrative fees for the initiative. Unger also said that she was concerned about the ability of all citizens, regardless of income, to access the gift cards.
Commissioner Kelly May, who is involved in two downtown businesses that could be affected by the program, recused himself from voting.
“There are some unknowns here,” Thompson said. “… I’m all for this project; all I want is a full picture of what that is and I don’t think we have that right now.”
Kaylah Smith, executive director of Downtown Frankfort Inc., submitted a letter of support for the program in advance of the meeting.
Wilkerson said that he thought the commission should “take this up right away” as soon as it gets all financial information.
