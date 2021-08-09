The Frankfort City Commission discussed the recently completed Parks Master Plan, retention strategies for businesses negatively impacted by the more than $12 million TIGER Grant project work taking place along Second Street and the city’s recycling program.
First on the agenda was a plan to use city funds to offset negative impacts on businesses in South Frankfort.
Included in the list of potential businesses was Frankfort staple restaurant Rick’s White Light Diner, whose owner Rick Paul wrote to the city on Monday. Paul decried the business he’s lost as a result of construction work on Second Street and damage to the Singing Bridge caused by a wreck last year.
“My condition at the White Light Diner since November 2020 has been horrible,” Paul wrote. “... This year with the construction, we have done so far roughly $3,000 per week less since January and now with the closing of the street we will possibly lose $5,000 a week. And then we are faced with another year of obstruction because of the construction.”
The TIGER Grant is slated to be primarily completed by mid-late 2022, with final completion taking some months after that.
Grants Manager Rebecca Hall and Community Engagement Projects Manager Blair Hecker presented a $97,000 plan to dole out up to $10,000 to businesses that qualify via an application process.
That plan would only take $10,000 from the city’s general fund, Hall said, as $87,000 is available through the Tourism Center Building Fund.
Hecker pointed out that aside from that money, the aid would include marketing for the businesses such as features on Frankfort Plant Board’s Around 10 program and the city’s facilitation of a "Bridge Street Block Party" to highlight the new construction.
After lengthy discussion, the TIGER Grant business retention program was moved forward to the commission’s upcoming voting session in two weeks.
Parks Master Plan
After a presentation to the Parks Master Plan Steering Committee last month a consultant on the plan Brandstetter Carroll came before the commission to discuss the process of creating the plan as well as its overall recommendations.
The plan provided more than 180 suggestions for improvements to the city’s parks and historic sites system, including both small-scale and broad recommendations.
One of the most immediate recommendations able to be addressed, per both Patrick Hoagland of Brandstetter Carroll and City Manager Laura Hagg, was the formation of a 501(c)(3) organization to raise money for parks improvements.
“That’s a really simple, easy way to get started and, I think, also generate some good momentum,” Hagg said.
She also mentioned another item that Brandstetter Carroll touched on, which was the improvement of internal operations. That could mean looking at hiring more full-time employees help with long-term projects and fewer seasonal employees, she said.
Other recommendations include preparing individual master plans for each park, starting with East Frankfort Park, one which both consultants and community members alike have agreed could use improvements.
It also included the idea of developing two existing Thorn Hill and Holmes Street properties as neighborhood parks, increased collaboration between the city and county as the county explores the construction of an indoor facility at Lakeview Park, and incrementally adding amenities throughout all parks.
One recommendation was to “assess (the) viability” of Juniper Hill Golf Course, which a State Journal report found loses the city about $300,000 each year.
Other Business
The city commission considered its current recycling program after a presentation by Public Works Director Katie Beard. The city currently uses Lexington-Fayette County Urban Government for its recycling needs, and the agreement between the two parties expired June 30.
Beard said that the city’s agreement with Lexington has been verbally extended, though she would prefer to have a contract to lock in a price.
The city only received one bid from West Rock in Louisville, since Lexington cannot place bids as a governmental entity, but rejected and rebid due to cost. It received no responses when it rebid for the service in July.
Lexington’s recycling service is cheaper, with an estimated total waste management cost of $428,600.96, while waste management with West Rock would cost $477,153 per Beard’s projections.
The upside of West Rock, though, is that it accepts more materials for recycling.
Beard and Solid Waste Superintendent Byron Roberts both emphasized that Lexington and West Rock have established dominance in the surrounding area, leaving little to no options for the city to pursue beyond them.
Hagg said that staff is working to prepare a recommendation for the city to vote on in two weeks.
The city also authorized staff to apply for a $75,000 grant through the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to go towards “the activation of” the Frankfort Arts and Cultural Master Plan, which was adopted by the commission earlier this year.
The grant would require the city to put up $75,000 in matching funds.
