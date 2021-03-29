City Hall at night

Keith Parker, who was controversially fired in a 3-2 vote by the former commission, told the State Journal he did not apply for the position. (Austin Horn | The State Journal)

After narrowing the field to seven candidates, the Frankfort City Commission will interview those vying for the position of city manager.

The commission will hold three separate meetings to conduct candidate interviews in closed session on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.

It is unclear how a previously proposed citizen interview committee will factor into the hiring process for the city's top executive. Mayor Layne Wilkerson previously suggested that each commissioner nominate one person with either a residence or business within the city limits to form a citizen interview committee.

Thursday's agenda lists an extra item noting the possibility of “action being taken regarding hiring of a new city manager,” once the closed session ends.

Human Resources Director Kathy Fields, who has been coordinating the interview process, did not respond to a request for comment on the hiring timeline or the role of the citizen interview committee by press time.

Former City Manager Keith Parker, who was controversially fired in a 3-2 vote last summer by the former commission, told The State Journal he did not apply for the position.

At the commission’s meeting Friday, interim City Manager Tom Russell was made full-time city manager for a term not to exceed 60 days in a 3-2 vote.

Russell has not commented on whether he applied for the permanent job.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription