Among several other agenda items, the Frankfort City Commission voted to approve two measures taking power away from the city manager and giving it to the mayor at their meeting on Monday night.
The commission debated at length a measure that would give the mayor more power over setting the agenda and limit the city manager’s ability to do so. The mayor would replace the city manager in approving the draft agenda and the final agenda.
Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge, the only returning member of the City Commission, was the lone vote against this change.
“I’m baffled that we as a commission should change the standard for the new commission coming in,” Waldridge said. “My opinion is that we’re trying to keep this good ole boy system alive and well. We’re trying to silence a minority female commissioner, which has been going on for a while.”
Sower called a point of order while Waldridge continued to express grievances against the commission’s decision.
“I’ve been aggrieved by your comments Commissioner Waldridge,” Sower said. “Let’s not go down that rabbit hole, Commissioner. You’re going to be the mayor pro tem, and if you don’t like what we’ve done you can change it. I think this is a good idea the way it’s worded.”
Tippett mentioned that he believes that the mayor used to have that power over the agenda in years' past, and that the procedure was changed at some point.
The commission also voted 4-1 in a move that similarly limited the powers of the city’s manager. The vote gave the mayor power to approve or disapprove raises of more than 20% or $10,000.
Several commissioners and May alluded to a large raise given by a former city manager without the commission’s knowledge as a reason for passing this measure.
Waldridge called such potential digs at Parker’s past “cowardly.”
Other Business
The commission also heard a report from an audit completed in their previous fiscal year, which ended in June of this year, and approved a second reading of an ordinance appropriating revenue for several expenses.
They also approved the second reading of an ordinance that would allow First Corinthian Baptist Church to build a community center that has been long-planned by church officials.
First Corinthian Baptist Reverend Leslie Whitlock told the State Journal that he appreciated their decision and that his church’s capital campaign to raise $1 million to fund the building project will commence soon.
Closing comments
Each commissioner and the mayor was also given the floor to make “end of term” comments. Sower used most of his to further elaborate on the controversial Aug. 10 decision to fire Parker.
He focused on a frustration he’s felt about not being able to elaborate on why he elected to fire Parker.
“I’m going to explain why there was no public detail provided as to those reasons,” Sower said. “It’s really very simple: Our hands were tied by lawyers. What lawyers? Not only our own, but also Keith Parker’s lawyers.”
Sower also said that Parker “took advantage of the fact that our hands are tied,” with regards to information that came out regarding potential reasons for his firing. The State Journal has reported on several of those potential reasons, some of them potentially offered indirectly by the commission.
Tippett focused his comments on what the commission has achieved during his four years of service, pointing to resolution of tensions in the Tanglewood neighborhood regarding the new reservoir built there, the forthcoming renovations of Dolly Graham Park, and contributions to local charities.
“This board of commissioners has worked hard to improve our community and I believe that we are leaving our community in a better position for future growth and improvement,” Tippett said. “I wish the new board and mayor continued success in the years to come. Even though I am leaving my position as a Frankfort City Commission, I pledge to continue serving this community that I love."
Focusing on city staff, Waldridge said that she appreciated the guidance that they have given her in her first term as commissioner and mayor pro tem. She thanked City Attorney Laura Ross, City Clerk Chermie Maxwell and Parker in particular.
Whisman struck a positive tone in his comments, stating that he believes this commission has acted responsibly, noting that he does not regret any of his decisions as commissioner. Having lost a bid for reelection this year, he also said that he hopes to regain his seat on the board and will continue to try and serve the community as a citizen.
May listed off several accomplishments across his 29 years in local politics, including a focus on public safety, the city’s parks system and diversifying city boards. He regretted that his final two years had been stymied by a 2019 cancer diagnosis as well as the global pandemic, but lauded the commissioners he’s served with for their time in office.
Despite commissioners being given the opportunity to offer “end of term” comments, Monday’s meeting does not appear to be the commission’s last. May referenced the potential need to call another meeting before the commission’s term ends on Dec. 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.