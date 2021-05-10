Thomas Hutka

Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge made the motion to withdraw the offer to Thomas Hutka, which the rest of the commission unanimously approved (Courtesy of St. Joseph News-Press)

The City of Frankfort has moved on from Thomas Hutka.

After making an offer of $150,000 to the former Broward County, Florida, public works director two weeks ago, the city officially withdrew its bid for Hutka to become the city manager.

Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge made the motion Monday night to withdraw that offer, which the rest of the commission unanimously approved.

“It’s unfortunate that we are at an impasse with several contractual terms,” Waldridge said. “I make a motion that we withdraw the current offer from the current candidate for City Manager of Frankfort and discontinue any further negotiations.”

Commissioner Kyle Thompson made a motion for city staff to assist the commission in reopening the job search for city manager candidates to continue until filled. The motion was unanimously approved.

Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson said that the previous candidates for the position — six were interviewed by the commission, department heads and a citizen committee while three were named finalists — would once again get a shot. He also said that the commission fully reopened the search to any qualified candidates that would be interested.

In the weeks following the city's initial offer to Hutka, he did not accept the offer despite missing out on a city manager job in Fort Myers, Florida, and holding multiple meetings with the city.

