Kentucky's Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles and Rep. Richard Heath, R-Mayfield, held a press conference at the McDonald's on Versailles Road on Wednesday morning to celebrate National Agriculture Week.
When addressing those gathered in the restaurant, Quarles noted that agriculture week was a way of showing appreciation for farmers and the work they do.
"We spend an entire week every year saying thanks to our 73,000 farm families across Kentucky for the hard work they do day in and day out," Quarles state. "I want to say thank you to McDonald's for the commitment that they have made to investing in Kentucky farms."
According to Perry Krause, the owner and operator of several McDonald's restaurants in the Louisville area, in 2021 the fast food chain purchased around 68,000 gallons of milk, 640 million pounds of corn, 210 million pounds of soybeans and 200 million pounds of chicken from Kentucky farms.
Heath, who chairs the House Agriculture Committee, spoke on the role McDonald's plays in the commonwealth.
"I would be remiss if I didn't mention the huge economic impact that McDonald's Corp. has on Kentucky's agriculture industries," he said. "In 2020 this state was listed as one of McDonald's largest producers, fielding over $546 million in Kentucky Proud produce."
Heath broke it down further when he mentioned that agriculture across Kentucky is responsible for 680,000 jobs, $30 million in wages and around $10 million in tax revenue.
"Without our farmers, not only would we go hungry, but we would find ourselves struggling to find funds to run our state," Heath added. "So Kentucky agriculture pays its way and makes a huge contribution to our state economy."
Before signing a proclamation declaring the weeklong celebration, Quarles took a minute to encourage Kentuckians to become more familiar with their local agrarians.
"For those of you who may be a little disconnected from the farm, that may not know the difference between a soybean and a green bean, I ask you do to a couple things this week," Quarles stated. "Number one, say thank you to a Kentucky farmer if you know one. Secondly, go to a Kentucky farmers market. A lot of them are starting to open back up again and third, if you know a restaurant like McDonald's that serves Kentucky Proud produce, make sure you go and put your money where your mouth is."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.