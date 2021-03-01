The Broadway Bridge, a long-closed Kentucky River crossing at the western edge of downtown Frankfort, has been the subject of much discussion over the past year.
Citizens and preservation advocates have called for the city or another entity to take the bridge over from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), which currently owns the bridge, to save it for potential pedestrian use.
Critics have called the idea a “bridge to nowhere,” with the only neighborhood on that side of the river and Benson Creek being Buttimer Hill, a 40-house subdivision that sits high on a hill above the bridge’s outlet.
But two buildings stand below the hill next to Benson Creek, directly on that side of the bridge. One is owned by the parents of City Commissioner Leesa Unger, who has been a vocal advocate for saving the bridge.
Unger said her parents bought the house and land in late 2019 from the City of Frankfort. Former City Manager Keith Parker said that the city declared it surplus property at the time. Unger’s parents, John and Janna, bought the house under and its lot as the “Unger Family Living Trust” for $93,488.
In an interview on Monday, Unger said that she had been an advocate for the bridge long before her parents purchased the property there. The former president of WalkBike Frankfort emphasized that her support for the bridge is not based on any familial monetary gain that might result from the project but rather its benefit for the surrounding area.
“This bridge is about connectivity for the whole community,” Unger said. “Would it be great to be able to stroll the kids over to see my parents? Heck, yeah. It would also be great for people to be able to go to Benson Valley Marina and have dinner, to get to the Humane Society a little easier … . I see that it could be a bit of a conflict of interest. And it definitely would be if I owned it, but my parents are the ones that have money and they want to live there.”
The other privately owned property immediately across the river is a large vacant building that used to house a pawn shop. The house sits next to a city-owned bridge that crosses Benson Creek. A trail there loops under the Connector bridges to connect the area to the Bellepoint neighborhood.
Unger added that as a result of her position as an elected official, it is in the best interest of the public to know her parents’ ownership there.
“It should be out there for the public to know — most know already — and anyone who wants to talk to me about it, I am more than happy,” Unger said. “Broadway Bridge has been on my radar for years as a transformational project for our community, our downtown businesses and, yes, all houses in the surrounding neighborhoods, including mine, my parents and everyone else’s.”
Andrea Shindelbower, with the Kentucky League of Cities, said she believes that a potential project either rehabilitating or replacing the Broadway Bridge would fall well within state law’s understanding of projects undertaken for “public purpose,” as opposed to individual benefit. She didn’t think it would become an ethical issue.
“In most cases, when we’re talking about rehabbing or updating the property, we’re looking at ‘public purpose,’” Shindelbower said. “We want to make sure that it’s not benefitting one person or anything like that, but a group. It sounds like here it’s a benefit to more than just a commissioner’s parents.”
She recommends that cities in such situations communicate clearly to the public that they’re aware of the property but wouldn’t consider a project based nearby property owners.
Unger said City Attorney Laura Ross told her that if it became an issue, she could seek the opinion of Frankfort’s Ethics Board.
Unger’s father, a retired firefighter and current bus driver with Frankfort Transit, was one of several citizens who submitted comments to the city commission last month in support of the saving Broadway Bridge.
“I am in favor of repairing the Broadway bridge,” John Unger wrote. “Many walkers, runners and bikers would use it once fixed.”
Not uncommon
Unger, who lives downtown, added that if the same logic that could force her recusal from the Broadway Bridge discussion were applied to all projects then the commission might not be able to vote on much.
Four of the five current members of the city commission, all except Katrisha Waldridge, either own a property or business in downtown Frankfort.
“Should we be able to vote on Parcels B and C, too?” Unger asked. “In a small town, people are so involved. And if you are involved, that means you're investing and you want to start businesses. If we're talking about the bridge in that way, well shoot, I can see the parcels from my front porch. The goal is to just make Frankfort better, and see what we can do to improve it.”
Land ownership and investment in downtown among city commissioners and their families is no new topic in Frankfort. In the early 2010s, the Frankfort Board of Ethics and Franklin Circuit Court ruled that former Commissioner Kathy Carter used her position as an elected official to obtain a legally dubious Temporary Certificate of Occupancy for one of her rental properties, according to a State Journal article from 2013. That ruling was later overturned by the state Court of Appeals.
Former Commissioner Robert Roach owned properties throughout the county during his tenure and former Commissioner John Sower co-owns the eponymous Sower building downtown.
Currently, Mayor Layne Wilkerson and his wife, Natalie, own 12 properties in downtown Frankfort, including their home and Wilkerson’s financial advising business. Unger also lives downtown, Commissioner Kyle Thompson owns and operates a law practice downtown, and Commissioner Kelly May is a registered co-owner of Sig Luscher Brewery and helps manage Bourbon on Main downtown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.