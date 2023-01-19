Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles will host a Kentucky Hunger Initiative dinner in February to benefit food-insecure Kentuckians.

“Throughout the years, our Serving Up Solutions benefit dinners have served to raise awareness about hunger and funds to combat food insecurity across our state,” Commissioner Quarles said. “Even a state, such as Kentucky that has a large agricultural base, can find its citizens lacking in adequate food sources. As more demands are being placed on charitable feeding agencies, this event will help support these organizations that keep Kentuckians fed.”

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription