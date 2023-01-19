Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles will host a Kentucky Hunger Initiative dinner in February to benefit food-insecure Kentuckians.
“Throughout the years, our Serving Up Solutions benefit dinners have served to raise awareness about hunger and funds to combat food insecurity across our state,” Commissioner Quarles said. “Even a state, such as Kentucky that has a large agricultural base, can find its citizens lacking in adequate food sources. As more demands are being placed on charitable feeding agencies, this event will help support these organizations that keep Kentuckians fed.”
Since 2018, the “Serving Up Solutions” benefit dinner has raised more than $100,000. The dinner was started as a way to fundraise for agencies across the state who provide resources for those who are food insecure. Proceeds benefit Feeding Kentucky, Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry (KHFH), and Glean Kentucky.
Fighting Kentucky’s hunger problem was one of the first items on Commissioner Quarles’ agenda when he was elected Agriculture Commissioner. In Kentucky, one in eight people, including one in six children, lack consistent access to enough food for a healthy, active lifestyle. To find solutions, Commissioner Quarles, along with a task force, began the Kentucky Hunger Initiative, a first-of-its-kind effort in Kentucky to bring together farmers, charitable organizations, faith groups, community leaders, and government entities to begin a dialogue to reduce hunger in Kentucky. The “Serving Up Solutions” is one piece to the Kentucky Hunger Initiative.
This year’s benefit dinner, the last with Commissioner Quarles serving as Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner, is set for Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. EST at the Foundry on Broadway in Frankfort.
"Feeding Kentucky is so appreciative of the Agriculture Commissioner for leading the hunger initiative,” said Katrina Thompson, executive director of Feeding Kentucky. “With one in eight Kentuckians not knowing where their next meal will come from, Serving Up Solutions is an integral part of addressing hunger in our state."
“Through Commissioner Quarles' Hunger Initiative program, Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry has expanded its own mission of aiding in the alleviation of hunger in the commonwealth and community outreach,” said Roger LaPointe, KHFH executive director. “We could not have accomplished the growth we have experienced without Commissioner Quarles’ support and the contacts this program has provided. We thank Commissioner Quarles and the Department of Agriculture for not only their forward thinking, but their care and compassion for our fellow Kentuckians that are in need.”
“The support of Commissioner Quarles and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture through 'Serving Up Solutions' has gone far in improving Glean Kentucky's ability to carry out our mission of reducing food waste and food insecurity as we've grown throughout the commonwealth,” said Ben Southworth, executive director of Glean Kentucky.
Tickets for the event, $125 per person or $1,000 for a table of eight, can be purchased from Feeding Kentucky by contacting the agency at Katrina@feedingky.org. Sponsorships are also available.
