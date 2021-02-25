Held over seven hours and across three days, the Franklin County Park Committee heard seven consulting companies’ pitches to be selected to develop a master plan/feasibility study for the future of Lakeview Park.
The plans contained no specific proposals for the future of the park but outlined the companies’ general priorities when approaching such a project, their process of carrying out those priorities and their history with similar projects.
Each company was allotted about 45 minutes to present to the county’s Park Committee. The committee consists of Parks Director Charlie Lewis, Planning & Zoning Director Robert Hewitt, Judge-Executive Huston Wells and Magistrates Michael Mueller and Scotty Tracy. Grants writer Ann Northcutt was also present.
Mueller has previously voiced strong support for the construction of a large indoor events venue at Lakeview Park if the county can make it work financially. Tracy has joined him in saying that the park could be put to better use.
The Park Committee will reconvene Wednesday to select its top three firms. Hewitt said the group will aim to present a final contract for the master plan or feasibility study to the Franklin County Fiscal Court on April 1.
Lakeview Park is a county-owned, 132-acre park off Steadmantown Lane and U.S. 460. The park is home to several athletic fields, the Franklin County Fairgrounds, a nine-hole golf course, a skatepark, a splash pad, a Colonial-era house that now functions as events space, a disc golf course and a walking trail.
The companies were asked to focus on their plans for gathering public input while developing a master plan or feasibility study, among other things, if chosen.
The Park Committee held three-hour meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday and a one-hour meeting on Thursday to hear the presentations.
Hitchcock design group kicked off the first round on Tuesday. The group said it would work in conjunction with PROS Consulting — both companies are based in Indianapolis. The group pointed to outdoor parks and athletic complexes for which it had completed plans.
One project they cited was the plan for Hassert Park, a large outdoor space on the outskirts of the Chicago metropolitan area.
Perkins & Will followed, emphasizing the importance of identifying comparable existing facilities to whatever the fiscal court may want to build.
A representative of the firm pointed to a plan it had crafted for West Lafayette, Indiana, which opened a wellness center last month.
An architecture, engineering and planning firm from Michigan, OHM Partners, presented to the committee in conjunction with Frankfort-based HMB Engineering and PROS Consulting. They pointed to their work on an outdoor space in Delaware, Ohio. A Franklin County connection was also highlighted, as Brad Gregory with HMB said he once worked for Franklin County government as an engineer.
Victus Advisors, of Park City, Utah, kicked off the second day of presentations with Kentucky-based engineering firm Gresham Smith.
Victus highlighted its large-scale national projects, such as a major sports center in Virginia Beach, while Gresham Smith pointed to its work on Louisville-area parks and the City of Danville’s master plan, among other nearby projects.
Stantec, a globally known professional services company, pointed to its diverse team that would assist with the planning process. The firm said it has worked closely with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet — it even completed a recent underwater analysis of the Broadway Bridge piers’ integrity.
The group presenting on Wednesday pointed to its experience with outdoor and indoor projects as well as public engagement. A representative showed the firm’s previous work in creating a virtual open house for similar initiatives due to COVID-19’s impact on public participation.
Engineering and planning firm QK4 has five offices in the state, including one in Frankfort. The firm highlighted its work on the nearly 4,000-acre Louisville-area project called The Parklands of Floyds Fork.
The park is located off Interstate 64 on the way to Louisville.
Last to present was Brandstetter Carroll, a firm familiar to both Franklin County and Frankfort governments. Brandstetter Carroll is currently finishing up a Parks Master Plan for Frankfort, an effort once spearheaded by former City Commissioner Eric Whisman.
“We’ve got the trust of a lot of people in the community,” Patrick Hoagland, principal at Brandstetter Carroll, said. “They already know that we have listened and will continue to listen.”
Hoagland said that the firm had completed five plans for Franklin County since 2003, including the 2015 Capitol Sports & Rec Center Study.
