With a month to go before a draft of the Lakeview Park Master Plan will be presented to the Franklin County Fiscal Court’s Park Committee, the committee sent its top priorities for that plan to the consultant on the project.
The Hitchock Design Group presented on primary core elements of the plan last week, while the park committee met this Monday to hash out its priorities.
Those top priorities include an indoor “fieldhouse,” which would be an event center and recreation space which the company said would be approximately 160,000 square feet; improvements to the existing golf course; improved circulation; improved and additional outdoor sports fields; and an outdoor amphitheater.
The fieldhouse, members of the committee agreed, would be the most ambitious of any of the above elements. For reference, neighboring Versailles’ Falling Springs Center is 72,000 square feet. The former Frankfort Convention Center had 102,000 square feet of floor space, a metric which takes into account multiple levels.
At 160,000 square feet, “primary elements” of the fieldhouse were eight basketball courts, one “championship court” with arena seating, 16 volleyball courts, 24 pickleball courts, eight futsal courts, among other meeting and performance spaces.
Similar facilities they highlighted were an events center in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, and the 4-H Fairgrounds in Hendricks County, Indiana.
Judge-Executive Huston Wells expressed some sticker shock at what the price could be for the indoor facility, but Magistrates Michael Mueller and Scotty Tracy argued that it would be optimal for the court to ask for a master plan that includes most of what they would ideally want regardless of the price. Later, they could winnow the options down to what would make sense.
“The way I'm looking at where we are in this process is that we’ve paid a good bit of money for a feasibility/master plan study,” Mueller said. “I look at it like we should do most of this on the master plan that we paid for, and then break it down to ’phase one what we think we could financially bite off or what makes sense,’ then phase two and phase three.”
Keith Gallagher, the Frankfort YMCA District Director, guessed that construction of such a facility would cost about $250 per square foot. Gallagher’s estimate would put a facility of the proposed size at $40 million.
Wells, Tracy and Mueller are the only three voting members on the committee. Grants Writer Ann Northcutt, Kentucky Capital Development Corporation (KCDC) President/CEO Terri Bradshaw, Franklin County Planning & Zoning Director Robert Hewitt and director of the Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist and Convention Commission Robin Antenucci.
Multiple county staff members who presented their priorities expressed some pause at the scope of an indoor facility project.
The benefits of an outdoor amphitheater, another top priority of the group, were generally agreed upon.
Per the members of the court’s rankings, existing elements of the park that could be taken out include the small horse park, disc golf and the Lakeview Springs driving range.
Presentation of a full draft of the feasibility study/master plan to the committee is scheduled to take place on Nov. 15.
