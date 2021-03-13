Lakeview Park

Hannah Peck runs with her dog Ava at Lakeview Park in this State Journal file photo.

If contract negotiations succeed and the Franklin County Fiscal Court approves the expenditure, the Park Committee has selected the firm it wants to complete a feasibility study/master plan for the county’s only park.

Hitchcock Design Group got the nod from the committee, with Magistrates Michael Mueller and Scotty Tracy ranking it first of the three firms that interviewed for the top spot. Judge-Executive Huston Wells, the third and final voting member of the committee, put Hitchcock second and the Lexington-based firm Brandstetter Carroll first. Mueller and Tracy both put QK4 Engineering and Planning second in their rankings.

In their interview with the committee, Hitchcock Design Group representatives stressed the importance of community outreach while developing the plan, their track record of getting planned projects built out, and the potential for Lakeview Park to become a regional draw.

“Based on what we’ve seen and heard from you all, the sky’s the limit,” Randy Royer, senior principal at Hitchcock, said. “… I think you have a great opportunity there, and you’ve got pretty good bones to start with.”

Lakeview Park is 132 acres and is located off Steadmantown Lane and U.S. 460, next to Franklin County High School.

Hitchcock Design Group is based in Indianapolis, with other offices in Naperville, Illinois, and Austin, Texas. It presented in conjunction with PROS Consulting and Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering & Testing. 

One of the major points Hitchock representatives made was their track record of getting design plans acted on.

Design Principal Andy Howard estimated of the firm’s design projects, 80% to 90% go to the build phase.

“We’re a firm that’s known to get things built,” Howard said. “We don’t like to see plans sit on the shelf. That’s why we’re so meticulous looking at cost opinions from the beginning to the end … to get to that built stage where you can then do a public bid process.”

Frankfort and Franklin County have multiple plans on file that have not been fully implemented.

One project in particular caught the interest of some members of the Park Committee for its size and location: the master plan for the McCracken County Athletic Complex.

The same group of firms presenting with Hitchcock assisted another planner in devising that master plan for the Paducah-area proposed complex. The project is estimated to cost $43 million.

A full build-out of the McCracken County plan would create a complex with eight diamond fields, six multipurpose rectangular fields, multiple plaza spaces, space for a restaurant and more.

Another example that Howard mentioned was their involvement with a $250 million planned project in Santa Clara. Franklin County Planning & Zoning Director Robert Hewitt noted their involvement in a similarly situated park in the greater Chicago area.

When asked about funding mechanisms for such projects, Phillip Parnin of PROS Consulting said that they often try to create at least three or four revenue-generating opportunities within a facility, also alluding to partnerships and grant funds that could alleviate costs.

Beyond just being able to get the project built, Parnin stressed that the firm tries to propose projects that are able to be maintained within realistic revenue and budget projections.

“We’re bent on sustainability,” Parnin said. “… Nothing can make a department more challenged than going through with a development like this and not being able to maintain it.”

A question from Franklin County Parks Director Charles Lewis about the range of services already provided within Franklin County drew a response from Parnin, who said that they take those into account when they’re planning and strive to create a “niche.”

Magistrate Michael Mueller, who first advocated a master plan, has said previously that he would like to see a large indoor events venue at Lakeview Park.

Mueller also inquired about the firm’s willingness to handle crafting a request for proposals and the post-design stage of a potential project. 

Currently, the park is home to several athletic fields, the Franklin County Fairgrounds, a nine-hole golf course, a skatepark, a splash pad, a Colonial-era house that now functions as events space, a disc golf course and a walking trail.

If the Park Committee cannot successfully negotiate a contract with Hitchcock to work on the plan, it will then enter into negotiations with QK4, then Brandstetter Carroll if QK4 negotiations fall through.

The next Franklin County Fiscal Court meeting, by which Planning & Zoning Director Robert Hewitt has indicated the committee aims to have a contract for the court to vote on, takes place on April 1.

