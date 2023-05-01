Governor Andy Beshear talks to the crowd gathered at the kick-off of Saturday's CommonFest on the Capitol Grounds. From left: Franklin County Judge-Executive Michael Mueller, Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson (holding a proclamation from the Governor), Beshear, and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
In these times of division and contention, sometimes all it takes is a little food, a little music, and a little of the local tipple to bring a community and a commonwealth together.
In its second year, Saturday’s CommonFest on the Capitol grounds saw thousands of locals and visitors alike put aside differences and brave drizzle to celebrate what makes Kentucky special.
Speaking to attendees at the festival’s kick off, Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson said, “What better place to celebrate the best of Kentucky’s arts, culture, bourbon and beer than in the capital city on the grounds of our beautiful state Capitol?
“We look forward to this being an annual tradition. We know where you’ll be the first Saturday in May, but from now on this is where you’ll be on the last Saturday in April.”
Franklin County Judge-Executive Michael Mueller echoed those sentiments.
“This is a great Frankfort, Franklin County tradition and I love that we are able to do this with the governor, lieutenant governor and their staff," he added.
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman told the crowd, “We are here as mayor, a judge-executive, lieutenant governor and a governor, but that’s not it. We are also four families that live right here in Frankfort, and we love being a part of your community. Thank you so much for welcoming all of us.”
Featuring dozens of Kentucky’s best food trucks, breweries, distilleries, and wineries, this year’s CommonFest celebrated local music all day, with bands like Louisville’s Small Batch Brass, Frankfort’s own Family & Friends and Sorry Atari, Lexington’s Possum Queens, and Bardstown-based Big Black Cadillac performing on the two stages at either end of the grounds.
The Franklin County Farmers Market held court near the Capitol Annex and arts and crafts vendors from all corners of the state sold everything from hand-woven baskets to paintings and hand-carved wooden toys.
Gov. Andy Beshear delivered a proclamation to kick off the day’s events, presenting it to Wilkerson and Mueller.
“This is such a special time, where we as a city and as a county and any visitors who want to come in, right here in the shadow of our capitol, can make amazing memories with our families and friends,” he noted.
“As the world begins to look to Kentucky for the most exciting two minutes in sports, it has been a long-standing tradition for the governor and first lady to bring the Derby fanfare to the state’s Capitol by having a celebration of community, resilience, and tradition," he said, reading a portion of the proclamation aloud.
