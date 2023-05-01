In these times of division and contention, sometimes all it takes is a little food, a little music, and a little of the local tipple to bring a community and a commonwealth together.

CommonFest 2023 - Beshear, Mueller, Wilkerson, Coleman

Governor Andy Beshear talks to the crowd gathered at the kick-off of Saturday's CommonFest on the Capitol Grounds. From left: Franklin County Judge-Executive Michael Mueller, Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson (holding a proclamation from the Governor), Beshear, and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

In its second year, Saturday’s CommonFest on the Capitol grounds saw thousands of locals and visitors alike put aside differences and brave drizzle to celebrate what makes Kentucky special.

CommonFest 2023 Grounds

A little drizzle couldn't keep people away from the many food and crafts vendors lining the drive between the Capitol and Annex. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

