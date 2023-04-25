A celebration of Kentucky producers, Commonfest returns to the Capitol Saturday.
In its second year, the festival, which is planned from noon to 5 p.m. on the South Lawn between the Capitol and the annex, is part of the Team Kentucky Derby Week Kick-off and features breweries, distilleries, wineries, music, art, food and farmers market.
“I think we could all use something to look forward to, so I’m excited to invite you back to the second annual Team Kentucky Derby Week Kick-off,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “I hope to see you there so we can kick off Derby week together and make some good memories.”
The event will host family-friendly festivities and entertainment.
Talented artisans from across the state will set up retail booths ranging from wonderful works of unique art such as wheel-thrown pottery, printing press demonstrations, flowers created from recycled material and more.
“The City of Frankfort is proud to host the Governor’s Derby Week Kick-off,” Mayor Layne Wilkerson said. “We welcome friends and families from near and far to the Capital City for a celebration of Kentucky artists, musicians, breweries, wineries and distilleries. It will be a memorable start to Derby Week.”
The Franklin County Farmers Market will begin at 1 p.m. and feature fresh, locally grown produce, bread, spreads, honey, canned goods, eggs, meats, herbs, perennial plants, vegetable plants and more. Participating farmers and producers come from Franklin and surrounding counties and sell locally grown and produced Kentucky Proud products.
“This event will offer live music, art vendors, food trucks, Derby-themed crafts, a farmers market and much more,” explained Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. “My family and I are excited to join everyone in attendance as we celebrate what makes Team Kentucky special.”
The number of food trucks has increased from four to seven this year and includes: All Thai’d Up, Crave Street Kitchen, Community Que, M&B Eats, Amazing Gracie’s Food, Red Top Dog and Taylor Belle’s.
An eclectic group of local bands will perform live throughout the course of the event. This year, event coordinators have added a second stage in the beer, wine and bourbon garden for even more music. Performing Saturday on the main stage will be Big Black Cadillac, Possum Queens, Small Batch Brass and Sorry Atari. The Frankfort group Family and Friends will play in the beer garden between acts on the main stage.
“The Derby always brings excitement to Franklin County,” said Judge-Executive Michael Mueller. “What a wonderful opportunity to showcase our community as we celebrate the traditions that make Kentucky unique. I look forward to joining the Governor and First Lady as we shine a bright light on the commonwealth.”
There will be stations for creating Derby-themed crafts, which include making your own Derby hat, designing a bouquet of roses out of pipe cleaners, decorating a hot air balloon using clothing buttons and painting your own horseshoe or jockey silks. There will be pool noodle horse races.
A contingent of Kentucky brewers, wineries and distillers, including Sig Luscher Brewery, the Kentucky Guild of Brewers (KGB), the Louisville Ale Trail, the Kentucky Wineries Association, Sazerac and the Kentucky Distillers’ Association (KDA), are hosting a beer, wine and bourbon tasting event on Capitol grounds known as Commonfest.
“There is no better way to kick off Derby than with a celebration at the Kentucky State Capitol. We started Commonfest last year to showcase the best of the Commonwealth. With 30 breweries, wineries and distilleries, this year is even bigger,” said Tim Luscher, president of Sig Luscher Brewery and organizer of Commonfest. “Come join us on Saturday for a day of music, family, friends and Frankfort hospitality. I look forward to seeing everyone there!”
Commonfest is presented by the Louisville Ale Trail, Sig Luscher, Kentucky Guild of Brewers, Whitaker Bank, City of Frankfort, and Team Kentucky.
