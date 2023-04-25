A celebration of Kentucky producers, Commonfest returns to the Capitol Saturday.

In its second year, the festival, which is planned from noon to 5 p.m. on the South Lawn between the Capitol and the annex, is part of the Team Kentucky Derby Week Kick-off and features breweries, distilleries, wineries, music, art, food and farmers market.

043022.Commonfest-Janet Gates-Evelyn Norris_ly.JPG

Janet Gates, left, and her mother, Evelyn Norris, show off their Derby hats at Commonfest, a Derby Week kickoff event on the Capitol grounds, in this 2022 State Journal file photo.
043022.Commonfest-Tasting_ly.JPG

Commonfest, a Kentucky Derby Week kickoff event at the Capitol, featured a beer and bourbon tasting in this 2022 State Journal file photo.

