A local COVID-19 relief fund is now live.
In partnership with the Blue Grass Community Foundation, “The Franklin County COVID-19 Response Fund, a charitable fund established by the Franklin County Community Fund, will provide critical support to vulnerable populations in Franklin County who are adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic,” the donation website reads.
According to the website, donations will provide grants to nonprofit organizations with “strong experience delivering services related to food, healthcare, childcare, transportation and the elderly.”
Based in Lexington, Blue Grass Community Foundation is also helping Harrison, Madison, Woodford, Rowan counties with their community relief fundraisers.
According to its website, Blue Grass is a nonprofit organization that helps individuals, families, businesses, communities and other nonprofits establish charitable funds.
The Franklin County Community Fund is an affiliate of the Blue Grass Community Foundation and once sponsored the "On the Table" events where people could come together to discuss local issues.
Layne Wilkerson serves as chair of the Franklin County fund's board and and Stephen Clatos serves as vice chair.
Kristen Cantrell, Harry Carver, Nash Cox, Elizabeth Hardy, Joe Johnson, Libby Marshall and Jana Sturm also serve on the board.
Wilkerson is running for Frankfort Mayor and Carver is running for city commission, but they joined the advisory board prior to COVID-19 and launching their campaigns for office.
According to a Blue Grass press release, the fund's board of advisers and Mayor Bill May, Judge-Executive Huston Wells and Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management Director Tommy Russell will be deciding how the funds are distributed.
During Monday’s city commission meeting, Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge said she would like to represent the city on the committee and that Commissioner Scott Tippett might want to as well.
Russell shot down that idea, adding that the more people there are on a committee the longer it can take for decisions to be made.
“The more personalities there are, the more things start to stray a bit,” Russell said.
On Thursday, May said he's glad the initiative is finally underway.
“We are so glad to be able to offer a relief fund for our community,” the mayor added. “We know so many of our residents are able to donate during this difficult time and we look forward to being able to give those funds back out to those who need it most. Thank you to the Franklin County Community Fund for your partnership.”
As of right now the city is not taking money from its budget to contribute to the fund, but if the need arises, May said he is not against contributing city funds to the relief fund.
Wells told The State Journal on Thursday he thinks the fund is a great idea to help the community.
“This is another tool we’ll be able to utilize in helping people monetarily with their needs,” Wells said. “I’m honored to be on the board and to help distribute the funds available to those in need.”
To donate to the Franklin County COVID-19 Response Fund, visit https://bgcf.givingfuel.com/franklin-covid19
Checks can be mailed to Blue Grass Community Foundation Franklin County COVID-19 Response Fund at 499 E. High St. #112 Lexington, KY 40507.
Checks should be made payable to the Blue Grass Community Foundation with Franklin County COVID-19 Response Fund written on the memo line.
Donations are tax deductible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.