Frankfort families, law enforcement officers and other public figures came together Tuesday night at Second Street School for National Night Out.
Frankfort Police Chief Chuck Adams said it was the second year in a row that the department had hosted the event, but the event had been held for several years prior to that. He credited former Police Chief Travis Ellis with bringing back the event.
Children and their parents could have fun with a variety of events during National Night Out, such as getting their fingerprints done courtesy of Franklin County Fiscal Court, hanging out with the Franklin County Humane Society's mascot dog and cat, eating a free scoop of ice cream from Taylor Belle's and more. Some also dunked members of Frankfort's Finest, including Adams, in a dunk tank set up in the school's parking lot.
Adams said that National Night Out is a great way for citizens and community agencies to come together in a positive way. In addition to FPD, members of the Frankfort Fire Department, the Franklin County Fire Department and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office were present.
"We just do it to show the community what services are out there, what different agencies there are out there to help out with different things," Adams said.
Heather Kerns brought her two sons to National Night Out. She heard about the event because her son Micah goes to Second Street School. She decided to bring them to the event because it allowed her sons to interact with law enforcement and first responders at a young age.
"It's just a really good thing for the community to have to let kids know that it's not scary," Kerns said.
National Night Out is a nationwide campaign that encourages community-building and police-community partnerships, according to the organization's website.