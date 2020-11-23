The staff at the Capital City Activity Center knows about Franklin County’s need for food.
Their members see it every day.
This year, the center added to its services, providing 100 boxes of food and turkeys for Thanksgiving.
“It’s the first time we’ve done this,” said Marchele Jenkins, the executive director at the center.
“It was just one of the needs we see. Food insecurity is going up and up, and this is just something we need to do.”
The center has been closed to visitors and members since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. When it was open, breakfast and lunch was served at the facility.
Meals provided now are either delivered or picked up at the center.
“We’re providing right now, between deliveries and pickups, about 240 meals every day (Monday through Friday),” Jenkins said, “and we’re handing out about 100 food boxes a week.”
Jenkins said it took about a month to plan the Thanksgiving food boxes, which were distributed Monday at the center.
“When we started out it was going to be 50 boxes for people 18-49 and 50 boxes for people 50 and older,” Jenkins said. “As we gathered more names we saw there were more seniors, so we adjusted with 76 going to people 50 and over.”
Recipients had to be Franklin County residents, and there was an income guideline.
The food, Jenkins said, was appreciated.
“The stories, my gosh, the stories,” she said. “Teresa (Harris, office assistant) came to my office with tears in her eyes, and I’ve had tears in my eyes a lot of times. It’s kind of heart-wrenching.”
In addition to providing meals, the center operates a food pantry that is available to people 18 and older.
After having to close because of the pandemic, the food pantry is now operating under different guidelines.
People can’t go into the pantry, but they can call the center by 9 a.m. Monday to request a box of food and then pick up the box on Friday. This week’s pickup will be Wednesday because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
The pantry, when open to the public, provided more than food.
“It was open to anyone 18 and older,” Jenkins said. “About 85% were seniors. It was great to see these wonderful relationships made through the generational gap, and to see people connecting with someone of a more mature age as I call it.”
The center also operates an emergency food pantry for seniors, who can call anytime they need assistance.
“As long as we have food and are able to make up a box we will, and they can come and pick the box up.”
Businesses, organizations and individuals donated for the Thanksgiving food boxes.
Local businesses and organizations that donated were B's Bakery, Kroger West, Ashwood Place Retirement Community, Dominion Senior Living, Frankfort Rotary Club, Myers and Stauffer LC, Caretenders and the Franklin County High School girls golf team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.