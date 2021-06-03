Frankfort Elks Lodge #530 is hosting Community Day at Dolly Graham Park on Saturday, June 19.

The free event is planned from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the park located at 225 River St.

Rep. Derrick Graham and Mayor Layne Wilkerson will give brief remarks.

Elks #530 flag folding ceremony

Rick Nesselrode, left, and Mark Ruble, right, perform a flag-folding ceremony as Bradford Marston, center, reads the importance of each fold on the Old Capitol lawn in this 2020 State Journal file photo. All three men are members of the Elks Lodge #530.

The Elks Lodge will perform its annual Flag Day ceremony and dedicate a new flag pole at the park, which was paid for by the organization.

In addition to friendly games of soccer and basketball throughout the day, the Elks will be serving up hot dogs and chips and Hoggy's ice cream truck will be onsite.

 

