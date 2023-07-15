071423_MovieNight_hb_web-6.jpg

Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Properties hosted Movie in the Park at State Stadium Friday. The event featured the movie "Angels in the Outfield." (Hannah Brown | State Stadium)

Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Properties hosted Movie in the Park at State Stadium Friday.

The event featured the movie "Angels in the Outfield," inflatables, games, food trucks and more. The event was free and open to the public. 

Movie in the Park — July 14, 2023

+5 
+5 
071423_MovieNight_hb_web-1.jpg
+5 
+5 
071423_MovieNight_hb_web-2.jpg
+5 
+5 
071423_MovieNight_hb_web-3.jpg
+5 
+5 
071423_MovieNight_hb_web-4.jpg
+5 
+5 
071423_MovieNight_hb_web-5.jpg

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription