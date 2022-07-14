Around 25 people were on hand at Cove Spring Park on Thursday evening to celebrate the work of two women from Thailand who are spending a month in Frankfort as part of the International City/County Management Association's (ICMA) Southeast Asian Fellows Exchange Program.
Pawitra (Mimi) Chamnanrot, a project coordinator for a zero waste initiative firm, and Onchuda (Tanya) Koobkratok, who works as a public health officer, arrived in Frankfort on June 19. Since then, they have been working on putting together a zero waste event in the MIX District as part of the fellowship program.
By working with officials in Frankfort's Community Engagement Office and Public Works, Mimi and Tanya have been speaking with businesses downtown about the benefits of using compostable cups for to-go beverages as opposed to plastic.
The project was supposed to culminate in a zero waste event during the July 8 iteration of the Downtown Summer Concert Series, but it was canceled due to inclement weather.
To make up for it, the event was rescheduled for Friday night on the St. Clair Mall. They said that all to-go drinks will be served in the compostable cups and people will be encouraged to throw them in designated receptacles when they are finished.
The pair said that they learned a lot from the experience, particularly from their counterparts with the City of Frankfort like Blair Owens Hecker, a project manager with the Department of Community Engagement.
"From shadowing Blair, we learned that we need to communicate a lot," Mimi said. "Like a lot, a lot. We had to approach not only people with the city, but people in the community and restaurants. We had to approach them and explain why we need to change from plastic cups to compostable cups."
Tanya said that the experience has made her want to figure out ways to make waste management in Thailand more sustainable.
"The biggest problem that we have is making waste management sustainable," she said. "I want to implement something for people in my hometown. Something that they can keep doing and change their behavior."
The celebration at Cove Spring Park took the form of a potluck with everyone contributing side dishes, including Mimi and Tanya.
The event was put on by Jill Robinson who owns Virginia's Place, the boutique hotel, where Mimi and Tanya have been lodging.
"They really have gotten to see and do a lot," Robinson said of her guests. "They have been ripping and running since they got here. Cooking, entertaining, working. They have been a lot of fun."
The picnic and the zero-waste event Friday will be the duo's last hurrah in the area as they are scheduled to head back to Thailand on Sunday.
