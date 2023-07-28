The planning took months, the painting about a week.
A new mural on the side of the VFW Post 4075 building on Second Street should be completed this weekend.
The mural, painted by Mauricio Ramirez of Chicago, celebrates diversity, inclusion, veterans, Frankfort and its history, particularly the civil rights March on Frankfort in 1964, and the role veterans played in the national civil rights movement.
“With the start of inception being when I was accepted to move on with the project to where we are today has been about three or four months,” Ramirez said Wednesday, “but the painting physically has been about since Friday night, Saturday.”
Ramirez’s work replaces a mural that VFW 4075 Post Commander Daryl Casey said was beginning to fade and peel.
“They put out an international call for artists, and we got it down to three,” he said. “We collaborated and talked about what we wanted and how we wanted it to look, and now we have this new, beautiful mural.”
A community paint day took place Wednesday with members of the community invited to work on the mural.
“I think that’s a huge important practice in my work,” Ramirez said of the community involvement. “I always felt some kind of way about people showing up to a community they don’t really belong to and doing the artwork, then leaving.
“I wanted to share ownership of the artwork with community members because when I leave it’s going to be in their hands. I want them to take part and take pride.”
The mural was commissioned by the City of Frankfort in partnership with the Josephine Sculpture Park, with federal funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.
“About 100 people submitted,” said Melanie VanHouten, artistic director at Josephine Sculpture Park. “We whittled it down to three, we met with the VFW to get their input, and we settled on Mauricio.”
The mural features Anna Mack Clarke of Lawrenceburg, who was a veteran and member of the civil rights movement who attended Kentucky State University, at one end and the American flag at the other end.
Among the images in between are a poppy, 1964, the three spires of downtown Frankfort and the VFW emblem.
“I’m very pleased — the color, the vibrancy, everything about it,” Casey said of the mural. “You need to see it more than one time to see everything.”
The mural fits into the kind of artwork Ramirez is looking to create.
“Right now in my career I’m interested in making work that’s important,” he said. “I’m here to make artwork that’s going to make an impact on communities, like to collaborate with the VFW, to make work that people will get behind, really empower them and bring out their best qualities.
“Anna Mack Clarke, she’s a huge, important figure, and it’s creating work that’s representing people that really made an impact.”
Another attraction for the Ramirez was the location of the mural.
“Capital cities, I don’t know what it is, but they just have this really cool personality,” he said. “I’ve done Madison (Wisconsin), Springfield (Illinois), Montpelier (Vermont). There’s something about really cool downtown districts I wanted to sink my teeth into.”
Among the groups that helped with community paint day were the Kings Center, the Salvation Army, the South Frankfort Community Center, adults from Fresh Start Frankfort (formerly Franklin County Women and Family Shelter) and several homeschool families.
“When we put it on Facebook about the community paint, thousands of people were talking about it, asking how could they get involved,” Casey said. “It’s a really big thing for the community and for us as well.”
