The planning took months, the painting about a week.

A new mural on the side of the VFW Post 4075 building on Second Street should be completed this weekend.

New VFW Mural Long Shot

Even summer heat didn't stop volunteers from the community grabbing a can and joining in on "Community Painting Day" for the new mural running along the Capitol Avenue facade of VFW Post 4075 Wednesday afternoon. Artist Mauricio Ramirez (in hi-vis yellow) says the flag "is the largest one I've ever painted." (Anna Latek | State Journal)
New VFW Mural Closeup

An image of Frankfort veteran Anna Mack Clarke is a major motif in the new mural, celebrating the role of not only veterans but African Americans in the community. The poppy flower in the foreground is a symbol of remembrance for veterans and those killed in action, as well for the VFW Auxiliary. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
New VFW Mural Mauricio Ramirez

Artist Mauricio Ramirez is pictured in front of the new mural, "Better Together" Wednesday. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
072923.VFW Mural 1_ml.jpg

People work on the new mural at VFW Post 4075 during a community paint event Wednesday. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

