Immanuel Baptist Church will host its third annual ImmanuelFest on Sept. 17.

The fun-filled family event, which is open to the community, will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the front lawn of the church at 1075 Collins Lane in front of Collins Lane Elementary School.

ImmanuelFest

