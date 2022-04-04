Local Boy Scouts will be competing in the Boy Scouts of America Blue Grass Council's Pinewood Derby 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at Jack Kain Ford, 3405 Lexington Road, Suite 1, in Versailles.

There will be racing categories for Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, as well as a community category, which is open to any community member not associated with Boy Scouts of America. See the below images for more details.

Along with racing, there will be live music, inflatables, food trucks, vendors and car shows. Everyone is invited to attend.

For more information, contact Sofia Guadagni at sofia.guadagni@scouting.org.

